Dontaie Allen absent from warm-ups before Kentucky-Western Kentucky game

Dontaie Allen did not take part in any of Kentucky’s warm-ups for its basketball game against Western Kentucky on Wednesday night, and he remained on the UK bench for the final layup line just before tip-off.

John Calipari said Allen, a redshirt freshman in his third season at UK, declined to play alongside the Wildcats walk-ons in the final moments of their blowout victory over North Carolina on Saturday, though the UK coach seemed fine with that decision after the game, and there was no immediate indication that his seeming unavailability Wednesday had anything to do with that.

“I always ask,” Calipari said Saturday night. “My coach did that to me a couple of times (without asking) and I was pissed.”

Allen also didn’t play against Notre Dame in UK’s previous game Dec. 11, and he played just three minutes in UK’s victory over Southern University on Dec. 7. He scored a season-high 14 points in a blowout win over North Florida on Nov. 26.

A former Kentucky Mr. Basketball winner, Allen is averaging 5.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game so far this season. He’s 6-for-27 from three-point range after making 39.7 percent of his threes last season.