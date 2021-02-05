Olivia Wilde explains her "no a**holes on set" policy while filming Don't Worry Darling

Photo credit: Amanda Edwards - Getty Images

Considering the last 12 months haven't been great for new releases, what with everything being put on hold, we're ready to fill our diaries with brilliant film and TV to look forward to. Step forward: Don't Worry Darling.

The movie was announced in mid 2020, has a brilliant cast and crew - and has already started filming (result). It's got a great cast, the story sounds great, and the first look pictures suggest the aesthetics are. everything. Yep, we want to watch it a million times over already.

And if you weren't already completely sold, director Olivia Wilde just spoke out about her "no a**holes on set" policy while filming the project, and detailed how some terrible advice she was once given by a very famous director helped shape that policy. Truly, this film ticks all the boxes, on and off camera.

Here's everything else you need to know about the upcoming production.



Do we have a Don't Worry Darling trailer yet?

Sadly there's no trailer, but Harry Styles and Florence Pugh have been photographed on set looking like the ultimate 1950s Californian couple. The One Direction singer is seen wearing two sharp af suits, one brown and one navy, while Florence is seen in a floral blue wrap over dress with a big bouncy blow dry. We already know we're going to love this film.

Some fans even captured footage of the pair on set:

more pics i took pic.twitter.com/l7Q50phiFv — k (@lightsupkk) December 2, 2020

Who stars in Don't Worry Darling?

SO many good people. Florence Pugh from Little Women was confirmed as the female lead in April, while 26-year-old Harry Styles was then added as the male lead in September. Shia LeBeouf allegedly pulled out due to scheduling conflicts, leading Harry to get the role.

Chris Pine from Wonder Woman has also been photographed on set, alongside Olivia Wilde (who will also direct), American actor and comedian Nick Kroll, and relative newcomer Sydney Chandler. Gemma Chan, and KiKi Layne will also reportedly star.

Behind the camera Olivia Wilde is directing the project, which is a great sign after the success of her directorial debut Booksmart. In a recent interview with Variety Wilde spoke about the rumours she has a "no a**holes on set" policy, and revealed that bad advice prompted it.

"Someone, who's a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me really terrible advice that was helpful, because I just knew I had to do the opposite," Wilde explained when asked about the rumoured policy. "They said, 'Listen, the way to get respect on a set, you have to have three arguments a day. Three big arguments that reinstate your power, remind everyone who’s in charge, be the predator.' That is the opposite of my process. And I want none of that... The no assholes policy it puts everybody on the same level."

She continued... "I also noticed as an actress for years how the hierarchy of the set separated the actors from the crew in this very strange way that serves no one… I think actors would actually like to know more about what’s happening there when you’re pulling my focus? What is that lens change? But the idea of, don’t bother the actors and keep them separate, and don’t look at them. I think it makes everyone quite anxious."

What is Don't Worry Darling about?

It's a thriller meets drama. Collider report that Florence will play an "unhappy housewife (Alice) who slowly begins to question her own sanity when she starts to notice strange occurrences in her small, utopian community in the California desert." Harry will be her "picture-perfect husband (Jack), who loves her dearly, but is hiding a dark secret from her."

Deadline added that it's a "psychological thriller which is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert."

The script was written by Booksmart writer Katie Silberman, and the production will be executive produced by Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke. Olivia Wilde will direct and also star.

Do we have a Don't Worry Darling release date?

Sadly not yet. The first photos of the cast on set dropped in early November, and fans are hoping for a 2021 release date, though there's been no confirmation from an official source as of yet.

