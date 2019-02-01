Don't waste your time worrying about a Mitch Marner offer sheet

If there’s a self-satisfied NHL executive out there sitting back, feet up and smiling, while scrolling through a curated list on TweetDeck with “Marner” punched into the search option, it wouldn’t be all that surprising.

This isn’t to suggest they don’t have anything better to do with under a month to go until the NHL trade deadline than to troll, or insinuate that the reporters they converse with to help spread information to other teams and fans are easily baited and hooked, but they know the market as well as anyone.

There’s a reason Mitch Marner is the first name associated with the offer sheet (the built-in tool in the CBA to acquire another team’s talent that to this point has existed nearly exclusively in our imaginations) and not the other members of the vast collection of elite NHL players that have put themselves in a position to become stupid rich in restricted free agency.

Teams don’t want Brayden Point or Patrik Laine or Matthew Tkachuk? Wouldn’t teams want to make things more difficult on the Lightning, Jets and Flames — three of the four division leaders in the NHL?

Yeah, it’s entirely possible that we finally see the return of the offer sheet this summer. There’s no better time to plot one with all the emerging talent scattered throughout the league. But for those who believe the Leafs are one lucrative contract faxed to their desk away from crumbling, one of hockey’s few scare tactics has you spooked.

Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has already stated that he will match any condition to keep Marner in blue and white. So there’s that. But there’s also the less-talked-about aspect of all this: Marner actually has to sign the offer — which is, to agree to leave his childhood team and the franchise he’s helping lift to heights unseen in his lifetime — for the Maple Leafs to actually lose him or control of their own financial structure.

What would give anyone the idea that Marner is eager to play elsewhere, especially when you look at the teams with the cap space required to make such a move? Even for an extra few million a season?

Marner’s unwillingness to negotiate in-season is in no way the avenue chosen to wait on the opportunity to play elsewhere. He’s standing pat right now to allow teammate Auston Matthews to slot into the internal hierarchy first — and either above or below John Tavares — and apply that information, along with his individual accomplishments over the course of three seasons, to command the best contract for him.

With the Leafs.

Let’s not confuse correctly playing a hand or decorating himself in brands with prioritizing cash and cash only.

Our eyes aren’t deceiving us when we notice the love and enthusiasm Marner has for his current situation — and the one that just happens to provide him with limitless revenue streams.

Yeah, in emerging as a legitimate superstar in entry level, he’s made things more complicated for a Maple Leafs team that needs to make the right moves to avoid losing what they’ve built before drawing out successes from it.

And he might very well be given the option to spring for more money (from his primary employer) if his future with the Leafs isn’t cemented before July 1.

But Marner, and those who have his ear, know that they have.

