Don't Want to Wait for a Porsche Reimagined by Singer? Buy This One for $1.1 Million

Want a Porsche reimagined by Singer? You're going to have to get in line. The southern California firm's waitlist for its highly desirable 911s spans years. If you hopped on the list now, you likely wouldn't get your car until at least 2025. If you're the impatient type, though, you could buy one that's already been built. But it will cost you.

This 1989 Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer recently popped up for sale through a dealership in Michigan, giving prospective owners a rare chance to own a car that would normally take years to get built. Originally commissioned by a collector based in Toronto, this particular 911 has been fitted with the most expensive engine available, a 4.0-liter flat-six making 390 hp. Like all Singers sold so far, the car is based on a 964 chassis but comes with all-new carbon bodywork and an immaculately uprated interior. Everything, from the brakes, to the suspension, to the chassis, has been totally revamped using the highest-quality equipment. The car's been driven just 1800 kilometers (roughly 1100 miles) since it left Singer's shop.

Skipping the line comes at a price, of course. Depending on the options you pick, Singer can charge upwards of half a million dollars for one of its reimagined 911s. But this one, offered for sale by a dealership called Collectors Garage in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, is priced at a hefty $1.1 million. On top of the premium, you'll also have to come to terms with the fact you won't get to customize the car to your liking, as it was commissioned for someone else. But if you're willing to accept that, this car is certainly tempting.

