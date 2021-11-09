You Don't Have to Wait Until Black Friday to Get Sephora Makeup for Just $4

Sephora Holiday Sale

Don't wait a second longer to start saving on your holiday shopping. Black Friday doesn't officially arrive until November 26, but retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and now Sephora are getting in the spirit of the season early, offering you markdowns on everything from fashion to makeup. As for Sephora, its annual Holiday Savings Event is underway until November 15, and as part of the sale, Sephora Collection items are specially discounted.

Many of the deals in Sephora's Holiday Savings Event are dependent on your level of membership in the retailer's beauty rewards program. However, anyone and everyone is eligible to enjoy 30 percent off select items in the Sephora Collection. The percentage off extends to multiple categories from Sephora's line, including skincare, hair, and makeup. Prices start as low as $5 for a Jelly Melt Glossy Lip Tint and a Cream Lip Shine Liquid Lipstick, which when combined with the savings, retail for $3.50.

Stock up on giftable beauty goodies, as Sephora's holiday-themed products, including this face mask set and a collection of nude eyeshadows made for year-round wear among the many sale items. Customers are especially fond of this Holiday Mango Hand Mask, with one reviewer writing, "My cuticles get really dry during the winter, and also when I take long flights — so I always try to pack one or two in my luggage to use the day before or after flights."

As an added bonus, limited-edition items from the previously released Coach x Sephora collection are also included in the sale. Choose from an eyeshadow palette of neutral colors that one shopper called "gorgeous," a Tea Rose Brush Set, and this set of eye masks.

Some items, like this Ultra Glow Serum, formulated with vitamins C and E, as well as a Firming Sleeping Cream, are popular enough among Sephora shoppers that you may want to consider keeping them for yourself.

"I'm in love with the instant effects on my skin. Immediately after application, [my skin] looks refreshed, subtle and glowy," one shopper wrote of the serum. Another reviewer shared that Ulta Glow didn't upset their sensitive skin, adding, "My skin is more even in tone and incredibly soft after just two months of use."

There's truly something for everyone at Sephora's Holiday Savings Event, but you don't have much longer to snag these discounts. The sale only runs until November 15, and as some items have already sold out, you may want to start your shopping ASAP. If you're unsure where to begin, scroll to shop some of what we're eyeing from the sale below.

