Don't Wait! Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 75% Off at Macy's After-Christmas Sale Right Now

Toni Sutton
·4 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale Tout
Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale Tout

People / Pamela Jew

Now that the holidays are over, it's time to use up all those gift cards and take advantage of all the after-Christmas sales. And if you're in the market for updated kitchen essentials like knives, pots, and pans, then you'll want to check out Macy's After-Christmas Sale that's going on right now.

Macy's shoppers can take advantage of most of these deals until January 2, saving up to 75 percent on almost every type of kitchen item you could need. To help narrow your search, we've rounded up our favorite kitchen necessities with prices starting at just $15. You may want to fill up your virtual cart right away, as many items are already selling out.

10 Can't-Miss Kitchen Essentials at Macy's After-Christmas Sale

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

A high-quality set of knives is essential in the kitchen. Slice, dice, and chop easily using the Cuisinart Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife 10-Piece Set with a built-in color-coding system to prevent cross-contamination when slicing ingredients. The set includes five knives: a chef knife, a serrated bread knife, a slicing knife, a santoku knife, and a paring knife. Additionally, each comes with a matching safety guard. "They are so efficient, and I don't feel like I'm struggling to cut a thing!" wrote one five-star reviewer.

Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale
Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale

Macy's

Buy It! Cuisinart Seaside Ceramic-Coated Knife 10-Piece Set, $14.99 (orig. $40); macys.com

Get your kitchen off to a fantastic start in the new year with this stainless steel 13-piece cookware set from Tools of the Trade. While the utensils, pots, and pans aren't flashy, they're designed to be durable and lightweight; plus, the set is a whopping $90 off right now. It comes with a 1.5-quart and 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5-quart stockpot, and an 8-inch frying pan, along with a steamer, large serving spoons, and a spatula. One shopper noted, "I've had these pans for years, and they have held up," and another stated, "they're easy to clean."

Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale
Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale

Macy's

Buy It! Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Piece Cookware Set, $29.99 (orig. $119.99); macys.com

Instead of wasting your good dishware on leftovers, use this Pyrex Food Storage Container 22-Piece Set that contains sturdy glass containers in multiple shapes and sizes to keep your food fresh. You can pop them in the fridge, freezer, or microwave and even use them for meal prep throughout the week. "I absolutely love them," says a shopper who replaced most of their plastic storage containers with these. All containers and lids are dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze.

Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale
Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale

Macy's

Buy It! Pyrex Food Storage Container 22-Piece Set, $52.99 (orig. $76); macys.com

It's easy to forget about replacing old cutting boards, but you don't want to wait until yours is warped and splintered. The Martha Stewart Collection Cutting Boards Set, made from strong and durable bamboo that absorbs very little moisture, which means it's more resistant to bacteria, is a perfect substitute. These cutting boards are a great addition to any kitchen as they cover a wide range of food preparation, cutting, and serving needs.

Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale
Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale

Macy's

Buy It! Martha Stewart Collection Cutting Boards, Set of 3, $21.24 with code JOY (orig. $42); macys.com

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our hand-picked deals from Macy's after-Christmas sale, including more discounts on beloved kitchen brands like Cuisinart and KitchenAid.

Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale
Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale

Macy's

Buy It! Cuisinart Stainless Steel Measuring Cups, Set of 4, 14.99 with code JOY (orig. $32); macys.com

Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale
Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale

Macy's

Buy It! Tools Of The Trade Cutlery 15-Piece Set, $35.69 with code JOY (orig. $69.99); macys.com

Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale
Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale

Macy's

Buy It! Pyrex Mixing Bowl Set with Assorted Lids, $31.99, (orig. $46); macys.com

Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale
Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale

Macy's

Buy It! Martha Stewart 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $59.99 (orig. $199.99); macys.com

Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale
Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale

Macy's

Buy It! KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $349.99 (orig. $449.95); macys.com

Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale
Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale

Macy's

Buy It! Tools of The Trade Roast, Bake, and Feast 4-Piece Pan Set, $16.99 (orig. $49.99); macys.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Latest Stories

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Pistons overcame scuffle, ejections to beat Magic, 121-101

    DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak. Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were thrown out after the fight just before halftime. Moritz Wagner was tossed for Orlando and took a shot to the back of the head from Hayes and appeared to be briefly knocked out. Jalen Duren finished with seven points and

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Falcons' collapse not surprising but still painful for Smith

    ATLANTA (AP) — From 4-4 to 5-10, the Atlanta Falcons have collapsed in the second half of a season that was seen as a rebuilding year from the start. Even so, that doesn’t take away the sting of losing for coach Arthur Smith, who is 12-20 in nearly two years on the job. “Ultimately, it’s about winning, but you can look at a lot of progress being made,” Smith said after Saturday’s 17-9 loss at Baltimore. “Our guys are a resilient group. We need to win. I’m thankful we have another opportunity nex

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • With Curry out, Poole scores 32 as Warriors beat Grizzlies

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole is far from a finished product, and the fourth-year guard showed both signs of brilliance and struggles controlling his emotions on the big Christmas Day basketball stage. Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected early in the fourth, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals won in

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Kevin Payne, who led D.C. United to glory and was Toronto FC's first president, dies at 69

    Kevin Payne, who helped D.C. United become Major League Soccer's first dynasty and went on to serve as president of Toronto FC, has died. He was 69. The Washington Post reported that Payne died Sunday in Charleston, S.C., from a lung illness. The longtime soccer executive was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame as a builder in 2021. “Kevin cared deeply about this sport and the people involved in it,” said Djorn Buchholz, executive director of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. “Hi

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si