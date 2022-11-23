Save Major Moolah On Apple Products With These Black Friday Deals

Jewelyn Butron



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Chances are you didn't realize that Black Friday would sneak up on you so fast, and now you’re here looking for the best Apple deals. Amirite or amirite? Yeeeaahh, 2022 is almost over. And, yep, I’m in a state of disbelief. The holiday season has been thrust upon us yet again.

But take a deep breath because there’s nothing to worry about. While you sip on that hot apple cider in your coziest sweater, you can revel in the fact that you can start shopping for your favorite Apple products right now.

There's no need to spend hours browsing for the best discounts because here's a roundup of all the best Apple deals you'll find on Amazon. See, I told you everything is going to be okay.

Tech items can be super expensive, so Black Friday offers up the best opportunity to snag some great deals. Last year, AirPods were the highest-selling product on Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The good news? They’re on sale again, and there's even an over-ear-option if that's how you prefer to jam out. So, get your workout playlist queued up.

Speaking of workouts, Apple recently released its Apple Watch Ultra , and it's on sale, too. That means you’re one step closer to tracking your health in style.

Then, there’s the iPhone. There currently aren't any sales on the newly released iPhone 14, but there's a ton of deals on older gens. See below for deals on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. So, if you’re still using the iPhone 7 (an ancient relic in Apple years), it might be past time for an upgrade.

There are also some great deals on MacBooks and iPads to make working on your side hustle and streaming the latest episode of your fave Netflix binge that much easier. Just be sure to check the specs to ensure you’re getting what you need.

Now that you’re hyped up for the best Black Friday Apple deals, get your virtual shopping cart—and wallet—ready. You're NOT gonna want to miss this!

You Might Also Like