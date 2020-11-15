You Don't Have to Wait for Black Friday for Instant Pot Deals

From Country Living

Black Friday is here, folks! And we're here to help with a roundup of the best Instant Pot sales from the big day. Last year, we saw savings of up to $40 off of the beloved Instant Pot on Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and at the time of this article's publication, we're already seeing discounts rivaling that figure.





Here, we're taking a closer look at those Instant Pot-specific deals in the hopes that you'll be a little more prepared to score a sweet deal sometime today. An Instant Pot, after all, is one of the most coveted kitchen appliances out there, featuring all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, warmer, and sauté pan in one. Once you've placed your order, start checking out our best Instant pot recipes!

High temperatures and built-in safety tools, at least a dozen preset controls (meat, stew, rice, steam, and slow cook, to name just a few), and a dishwasher-safe inner pot means it's also as safe and practical as it is fun to use. Here's to finally owning the device on everyone's wishlist!

Prices subject to change after article's publication.

The Best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals You Can Shop Now

