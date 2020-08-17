'Don't vote for a killer': Sharon Stone endorses Biden after COVID-19 guts her family

Actress Sharon Stone says COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two family members and sent her sister to the hospital. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times )

Sharon Stone has a frank message for middle America: "Don't vote for a killer."

Without speaking President Trump's name, the "Basic Instinct" star took to Instagram on Sunday to address the people of Montana, where her family lives, and detail how COVID-19 has ravaged them. She said the coronavirus outbreak claimed the lives of her grandmother and godmother and has sent her sister and her sister's husband to the hospital, where they're fighting for their lives.

"You, the people at the middle of our country, are at great risk of dying from COVID," the Oscar-nominated star said in the somber video message.

Stone, 62, lamented the situation in Montana, specifically its lack of testing. She claimed that officials were lying about testing and suspects that put her family at risk. Her mother, she said, is asymptomatic but can't get a test despite having had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months. She thinks she could have been an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.

"People are dying and fighting for their lives because there's nothing but lies," Stone said.

As of Monday, Montana logged more than 5,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outspoken actress also expressed concern for the nurses treating her sister, who has lupus and isn't doing well, and her sister's husband, Bruce, who is in the same COVID-19 ward. The nurses treating them can't get tested because they don't have tests, she said.

"The stress, the strain, the exhaustion that's happening in that hospital is met with a conflict around the courthouse where people are carrying guns and saying that it's their freedom not to have to wear a mask," Stone said.

Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, isn't returning her calls, and the health department is hanging up on her, she said. That appears to be why she took her complaints public, framing them as a talk about "compassionate integrity versus politics and greed."

"The only thing that's gonna change this is if you vote. And if you vote for Biden and if you vote for Kamala Harris," Stone said, endorsing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris. She joins the scores of celebrities who celebrated Harris' announcement for the blue ticket. (Stone has previously called Harris "the Cinderella Man of our time.")

"With women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live. And we will fight for people to get tested," she said. "Because the only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones that have women in leadership."

She concluded: "Please vote. And please, whatever you do, don't vote for a killer."