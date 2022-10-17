Don't make these travel mistakes! Travel agents sound off on common issues they see

Josh Rivera, USA TODAY
·7 min read

"How to travel better" is a five-part series focusing on uncomfortable or inefficient travel experiences and how the industry can do better. If you'd like to contribute to our future reporting and share your experience as a source, you can fill out this quick form.

For Frank Jung in Missouri, it's when people kick the back of his seat. For May Wong of California, it's people who bare their feet during a flight. For others, like Regina Blye of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation who has a spinal cord injury and uses a wheelchair, the most annoying part of traveling could result in a serious injury affecting their health and well-being.

While visiting a new place (or returning to a familiar one) can be a wonderful experience, the process of getting there comes with difficulties that are only exacerbated by red tape, outdated equipment, unhelpful platforms or accessibility issues.

Readers reached out to voice their concerns over what grieved them most about traveling. For most, fellow passengers were a critical part of their experience. As one reader, Nathan Germelman, who uses a wheelchair, said, "I get the ugliest, rudest and most hateful stares like it's my fault my connecting flight was late, and they boarded me last in the aisle wheelchair."

There are many areas where the travel industry could improve, especially for those with disabilities and different needs. For the past month, the USA TODAY Travel team has been looking into how we can make the process better for everyone involved.

To make the process somewhat easier, we asked travel agents about common issues travelers encounter on their journeys. Here's what they said.

A theme park ticket isn't enough, reservations are required

Nina Byrd and her family visit Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom with service dog Kona. Kona's paws are covered in balm for extra protection in the park.
Nina Byrd and her family visit Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom with service dog Kona. Kona's paws are covered in balm for extra protection in the park.

Nina Byrd, owner of Kissimmee, Florida-based SmartVaycay, has helped hundreds of people plan vacations over the years. Having visited theme parks upwards of 40 times herself, she's an expert on what she calls the three Rs: rides, resorts and restaurants.

A huge hiccup she's seen among theme parkgoers is related to another R, reservations.

"The biggest thing that I run into is people freaking out on Facebook, 'I just got here, and I can't get in. What do I do?'" she said.

Various theme parks around the country began requiring reservations on top of admission tickets during the pandemic. Most parks have phased those out, but both Disneyland and Walt Disney World still require park reservations.

"A lot of people still do not know that," Byrd said. "They buy their park tickets and they show up, and they're turned away because the park is at capacity."

Some guests may get lucky and be able to make last-minute reservations or reservations for another park, but the problem and potential disappointment are easily avoided. Disney guests can make park reservations as soon as they buy their tickets. Authorized Disney travel agents, who offer their services for free, can also make park or high-demand dining reservations for their clients.

Topolino's Terrace is one of the most popular restaurants at Disney World. Its all-you-care-to-eat character breakfast routinely books up well in advance.
Topolino's Terrace is one of the most popular restaurants at Disney World. Its all-you-care-to-eat character breakfast routinely books up well in advance.

"A lot of these restaurants book out now 60 days in advance," Byrd said. "Especially the harder ones like Cinderella's Royal Table, Be Our Guest and Ohana ... I mean, you just cannot get in if you don't have a reservation. It's really, really hard."

Disney guests can book reservations on their own through the resort's website or mobile app. There are also apps like MouseWatcher and Mouse Dining that alert customers when tables open up.

"Those typically are a lifesaver when you need a last-minute reservation," Byrd said. "You do have to pay for them though." She subscribes to several on her clients' behalf.

Reservations are also important at other theme parks like Universal Orlando, which is home to three of the top 10 theme park restaurants, according to 10Best readers.

"A lot of times with Universal, you just can't get into places if you don't have a reservation," she said, adding that "Universal doesn't take nearly the planning that Disney does."

— Eve Chen

The cheapest flight isn't always the best option

Jenita Lawal, owner of Lawal Travel Services, specializes in luxury travel and creates personalized travel experiences for her clients, like elopements in Jamaica and anniversary trips to Los Cabos, Mexico. An avid traveler herself, she knows everything there is to know about booking flights.

She's noticed that far too often, people only look for the lowest cost flights – understandable if you want to save money – but they "aren't always the best deal or best experience," she said.

"Consider it an equation of time, value, experience and money," Lawal said. "A 19-hour layover may not be worth saving $300. Is it really a deal if you have to pay for your carry-on and get stuck with a middle seat at the back of the plane near the bathroom on a three-hour flight?"

Story continues below.

'They should've helped me': Booking through platforms like Expedia leaves some travelers stranded

Reserve Hawaii: To manage overcrowding, are reservation systems the future of tourism in Hawaii?

Her advice to staying within budget while not ruining your well-being with a terrible flight experience is to "follow the flight deal" – typically the "most volatile price component" of your trip anyway. She suggests tracking your flights with tools such as Scott's Cheap Flights or Google Flights.

Another option is to focus on earning airline miles with your credit card. "Let your everyday expenses earn you miles," she said.

You could also cut costs intentionally by packing lighter to save money on check-in luggage or choose the basic class option offered by airlines. "Keep in mind that these fares come with some restrictions, like not choosing your seat."

Lastly, she offered an alternative that works well for international trips to Europe: If you have the extra time, take a cheaper flight to another city or country, then travel via train or small European airline – which tend to be lower in cost – to your final destination. "For my trip to Paris this past May, I flew to Nuremberg, Germany, and stayed overnight before hopping on a train to Paris," she said. "It was a new country for me and still ended up saving me about $500."

— Kathleen Wong

Which day is the cheapest to fly? When is best to book? Google Flights data shows cost trends.

Air travel in Europe is a mess: Trains are a cheaper, quicker workaround.

Not reading cruise documentation

The fine print can cause frustration for travelers, particularly when they don't read it. Stephanie Goldberg-Glazer, owner of the travel agency Live Well, Travel Often, said "the biggest issue" she encounters is travelers not reading the documentation provided by their travel adviser, cruise line, or other vendors.

Passengers on some closed-loop cruises – those that start and end at the same U.S. port – may not need to bring passports, for instance. "So, a lot of times, people will read, 'Oh, you don't need a passport if you're a U.S. citizen,' and stop at the end of that sentence," she said. However, they will need a birth certificate and government-issued photo ID, which they may not realize.

Story continues below.

Travelers may also miss key information about when to show up at the port or any remaining COVID-19 requirements. "Cruise documentation ... is 20 pages long, it's really boring, and nobody reads it," she said, but they should know some highlights, including the port they are sailing from and which items are generally prohibited on board, such as irons.

Goldberg-Glazer said when her agency books international travel for new clients, they ask the travelers to send a copy of their passport. If they don't have one, the agency advises the client on what other documentation they will need.

Finding love on a cruise: These passengers took their vacation romances ashore

'Was it worth the risk? I don't think so': What it's like to cruise with fewer COVID rules

She also recommended travelers ask a lot of questions during the booking process and do some research on the front end, noting that there are a number of online forums where other cruisers share their experiences. "The truth is a little bit of homework at the beginning can save you a lot of headaches at the end and help you enjoy your trip significantly more," she said.

— Nathan Diller

What do you think could improve in the travel industry?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Travel agents sound off: Common issues on cruises, parks, air travel

Latest Stories

  • Ritz-Carlton's new luxury 'yacht' will begin sailing this week with fares starting at $4,600 per person — see what it'll be like sailing aboard the floating hotel

    Say goodbye to the cheap $30-a-day cruise itineraries and hello to this floating Ritz-Carlton hotel at sea complete with penthouses and a marina.

  • Katmandu: A new theme park arrives to the Dominican Republic

    Katmandu Park is expected to open in early 2023 in Punta Cana, on the Dominican Republic's east coast.

  • Taoiseach accuses Sinn Fein of trying to ‘close down debate’

    Micheal Martin accused his political opponents of trying to avoid accountability.

  • Kate Garraway Gives Promising Update On Husband Derek's Condition After 'Massive Setback'

    The Good Morning Britain star revealed earlier this week her husband was in hospital again due to life-threatening sepsis.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Toronto FC takes MLS pay to new heights with US$14 million for Lorenzo Insigne

    Toronto FC has taken MLS pay to new heights with Italian star Lorenzo Insigne making US$14 million annually, according to new figures released by the Major League Soccer Players Association. At $14 million, Insigne's annual average guaranteed compensation is $5.187 million (all figures in U.S. dollars) more than Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri, who topped the May salary figures at $8.153 million. Shaqiri drops to No. 2 in the latest salary figures, with Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez thir

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e