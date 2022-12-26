Don't throw flour in case health and safety shut us down, Boxing Day raft race crowds told

Competitors throw flour at each other during the annual Boxing Day raft race in Scarborough

Hundreds of spectators at an annual Boxing Day raft race were told not to throw eggs or flour because of fears the event could be shut down over health and safety breaches.

In previous years, participants have been pelted with eggs and bags filled with flour. Racers have traditionally returned fire with water pistols.

Stephen Eyres, head organiser, told the BBC: “We are really looking forward to getting out there again - but we can't have people going nuts and chucking stuff about.

"If anyone gets hurt, that's the kind of thing that could get us shut down. That is the last thing anyone wants.

"One year we had a bloke turn up with a shopping trolley full of eggs to throw. We confiscated the lot and donated them to a food bank."

Clean up operation costly

He also said that the organisers “don’t have the money to pay for a clean up”.

He added: “Last year was a great event, everyone enjoyed it and we didn't need to do a clean up afterwards.”

This year marked the race’s 61st anniversary and raised money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. It was started by scuba diving friends who wanted to find something to do in the winter and has raised more than £150,000 since it started.

The event was cancelled in 2019 following floods and didn't go ahead in 2020 either due to Covid restrictions.

Eager teams of rafters bravely took part in the race on the River Derwent in Matlock, Derbyshire.

Photos posted on social media appeared to show that this year’s event had passed without incident. Many rafters wore fancy dress costumes including Father Christmas, Batman, Superman and Vikings.

Pete Goodenough, a spectator, said he had a “great fun Boxing Day morning in Matlock watching the annual raft race.”

“Bunches of loonies in fancy dress splashing down a freezing cold river, cheered on by hundreds of spectators,” he wrote on Facebook. “How very British.”

Philip Hind, another spectator, said the race was “brilliant”.

Barry Roberts wrote that he had an “absolutely brilliant morning at the Matlock Bath raft race”.

Paul Reeves, from the Environment Agency, urged spectators to “please share a thought for the environment and wildlife and enjoy the day without throwing missiles.”

He said: "On any other day of the year, people wouldn't go throwing litter in the river and we're asking them not to do it on Boxing Day either.

"It may be intended as fun but it can really harm the environment."

The Environment Agency has previously warned that if plastic or paper bags enter the watercourse, they pose a real threat to local wildlife. In previous years there have been sightings of water birds near the floating flour bags following the Boxing Day event.