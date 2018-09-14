I don't think about the hype - Carlin

Jack Carlin has been tipped for future sprinting stardom (Picture: SWpix.com)

BEING billed as ‘the next Jason Kenny’ is a lot of pressure to put on one young man’s shoulders, but Jack Carlin is refusing to let the hype distract him as he aims to do his talking on the track.

The 21-year-old from Paisley was one of the stars of the Great Britain team at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in which the six-time Olympic gold medallist made his return to the sport earlier this year.

While Kenny took home a silver medal in Apeldoorn, Carlin laid down a claim to be his heir apparent as he won silver medals in both the individual sprint and the team sprint.

His stock rose even further after adding a bronze medal in the keirin to his collection at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow, but despite enjoying so much success at such a tender age, Carlin said he will not get ahead of himself.

“The main thing about it is not letting hype get to your head,” he said. “It’s taking each day by day and not really thinking about the comparisons.

“Talk is always in the back of your head and it’s always the big picture and obviously the dream to go there and win Olympic gold.

“But as long as you keep ticking along day by day and doing what you can on that day and hopefully it will all fall into place in the future.

“When you first start, you don’t have a picture of what might happen, but I suppose as it gets closer to the Olympics, that thought of going to the Olympics and competing for Team GB is what motivates you day by day.

“Before, you’d be riding around, jumping kerbs and stuff and now you’re thinking about what you’re going to eat and where you’re going to sleep. And there’s so many other factors, as well as the added pressure.”

Carlin may add to his upward trajectory by adding to his medal tally should he compete at the TISSOT UCI Track World Cup when the competition returns to the Lee Valley VeloPark in London this December.

He already has fond memories of the event, which has proven a breeding ground for success over the years, after claiming team sprint gold in Glasgow and Apeldoorn in 2016 along with Ryan Owens and Joe Truman.

And having already tasted podium glory in the competition, Carlin is relishing the next opportunity to race in front of a home crowd once again after thriving off the support he had last time.

“My standout one was definitely when we won in Glasgow, not only because it was in Glasgow, but it was a home crowd and one of our first World Cups – maybe even the first for me,” said Carlin.

“Just winning that gold and being in front of a crowd that was backing you the whole way, and your team mates as well – I came on the team at the same time as Ryan and Joe and it was nice to win with them.

“The other one – Canada – was a nice trip as well. Nothing measures up to what Glasgow was to be honest and hopefully this will too.

“But in terms of Track World Cup, Apeldoorn was nice to get the win, but nothing measures up to what Glasgow was in terms of feeling.

“It’s a home crowd and the home crowd want you to do the best – you just need to see what it was like in Glasgow two years ago.

“The backing not only Scottish rider’s half but the whole of GB and hopefully that will be replicated down there, and it will push you that little extra bit.”

