Don't talk to me about pain! - Mbappe thanks medical staff for helping with speedy recovery

Kylian Mbappe thanked Paris Saint-Germain's medical staff for getting him fit in time to play a starring role in the Champions League quarter-final win over Atalanta.

Speaking two weeks ago, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel said key man Mbappe required "a miracle" to recover from an ankle sprain sustained on July 24.

But the France international was named among the substitutes on Wednesday and made a big impact from the bench in the final half an hour of the Ligue 1 champions' remarkable 2-1 triumph.

Mbappe linked up with Neymar and set up fellow substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for a 93rd-minute winner, 149 seconds after Marquinhos cancelled out Mario Pasalic's opener.

After helping his side book a first semi-final appearance in the competition since 1995, the 21-year-old went on social media to praise the club's backroom staff.

"You don't talk to me about pain," he tweeted. "A big thank you to the medical staff for getting me back on my feet, no one believed it except us.

"Congratulations to the whole group, we want to get this one."

PSG will face either RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's semi-final at the Estadio da Luz.