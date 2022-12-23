Don't stop believin', but do avoid Journey songs for political events, says guitarist

Arnel Pineda, left, Marco Mendoza, Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon of rock band Journey perform at the Lollapalooza music festival in 2021 in Chicago. (Rob Grabowski / Invision / Associated Press)

Members of the rock band Journey can't quite play their music any way they want it, according to lead guitarist Neal Schon.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that Schon's attorney served fellow bandmate Jonathan Cain a cease-and-desist letter for performing Journey's ubiquitous hit "Don't Stop Believin'" at a November event for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Cain sang the beloved anthem with other notable members of the Republican party, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Schon was not happy about that.

"Although Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarizes the band’s fans and outreach," Schon's cease-and-desist letter reportedly said. "Journey is not, and should not be, political.

“Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics,” the letter added. “His politics should be his own personal business. He should not be capitalizing on Journey’s brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band."

In a statement shared with The Times on Thursday, Cain fired back.

Journey musicians Jonathan Cain, left, Arnel Pineda and Neal Schon participate in a panel discussion in 2013. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

"Neal Schon should look in the mirror when he accuses me of causing harm to the Journey brand. I have watched him damage our brand for years and am a victim of both his — and his wife's —bizarre behavior," his statement said.

Cain also accused Schon and his wife, Michaele Schon, of "bullying" people who have done business with the band, including "accountants, road managers, and management firms." Cain alleged that Schon also feuded with fans on social media, and the couple "recklessly [spends] Journey’s money."

"If anyone is destroying the Journey brand, it is Neal — and Neal alone," he added.

In tweets posted Wednesday, Schon dismissed Cain as a "hypocrite" and claimed his bandmate kept telling "lies after lies."

The Times reached out to Schon and representatives for Journey but did not immediately hear back Thursday.

Story continues

Journey released "Don't Stop Believin'" in 1981. Cain, whose wife, Paula White, served as Trump's spiritual adviser, shared writing credits with Schon and singer Steve Perry.

Tension between Cain and Schon has been brewing for months. In November, Schon filed a lawsuit alleging Cain refused to give him access to records from the band's American Express account, Billboard reported.

Schon tweeted Thursday that the Amex case, which was pending in November, was scheduled to be heard in February.

The cease-and-desist letter said Cain's performance at Mar-a-Lago had only "further [added] to the animosity that is currently plaguing the band."

Amid the musicians' latest feud, some fans on social media are seeing red over Cain or Schon.

"They should replace you in journey," one Instagram follower commented on Cain's latest post.

"Jonathan!!!! Please keep Journey songs away from that Lunatic Donald Trump!!!," wrote another. "What are you thinking!!!?????"

Similarly, Schon's facing his own share of criticism, with Instagram users calling him a "sell out, " "old washed up fart" and "irrelevant" in the comments.

The band itself is set to continue its Freedom tour in 2023. It will kick off the new year with performances in Oklahoma, Georgia and Virginia. Journey is set to come to Southern California for gigs in Bakersfield, Fresno and Thousand Palms in April.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.