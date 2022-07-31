Don't Sleep On The Expert Life Advice Jennifer Garner Gives Her Daughters

Jennifer Garner attends

Jennifer Garner attends "The Adam Project" premiere in 2022. The actor shared some life advice recently about where to spend time gazing. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)

Her completely extra cat stroller aside, Jennifer Garner takes a less-is-more approach to life, especially when it comes to looking in the mirror.

The “Alias” alum, who’s been known to offer pearls of wisdom about everything from Halloween costumes to sunscreen tips, shared some powerful truths about life and beauty in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday.

When asked what advice she “will pass down” to her daughters, Garner stressed that first and foremost there are things to be more concerned about than appearances.

“Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” she told the outlet. “We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

The Golden Globe winner shares two daughters, Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, as well as son Samuel, 10.

She went on to issue a warning to be “very, very incredibly judicious” when it comes to “injecting anything into your face.”

“Wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything,” she added. “Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout.”

Garner previously spoke about her regrets when it comes to Botox, admitting that she’s gotten the procedure a “few times.”

“I don’t like it — I don’t want a frozen face,” she said back in 2020.

Garner appears to be instilling lessons in her own children that she gleaned from her upbringing in Charleston, West Virginia, during which she wasn’t allowed to wear makeup, pierce her ears or paint her nails.

“What my mom did that I valued so much was to not place beauty high on the list of priorities,” she said in a past interview with Southern Living. “It was a shock when I got to college to hear people say I was pretty.”

Since then, Garner has continued to embrace a natural beauty aesthetic as an attempt to “normalize looking normal” in an industry with unrealistic beauty standards.

“We can almost all wear less than we think because, to me, I don’t want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that’s how I look,” Garner told Shop Today last year about her “low-key” beauty routine. “I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I’m dressed up, I like that my kids are like, ‘Woo, look at my mom!’”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.