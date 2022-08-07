Don't skip The Sandman 's end credits — they were designed by the original comic artist

Christian Holub
·3 min read
Don't skip The Sandman 's end credits — they were designed by the original comic artist

Since The Sandman is on Netflix, as soon as the show's credits start, viewers have five seconds before the streamer automatically skips ahead to the next episode. But if you want the full Sandman experience, you should manually avoid that option and watch as much of the end-credits sequence as you can.

Why? Well, even though The Sandman was originally published by DC Comics, it is not a superhero story, so the reason to stick around is not to look for Marvel-style teases of future installments. No, these credits are worth watching simply because they are beautiful — and that's because they were designed by Dave McKean, who also created the cover art for all 75 issues of The Sandman comics. Writer Neil Gaiman first revealed this news at the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel last month.

"When The Sandman show began, people kept asking me, 'Is Dave McKean going to do something for it?'" Gaiman said. "After literally 30 years of Sandman covers and redesigns, Dave had retired formally from doing Sandman books. He was like, 'Okay, can I stop now?' I was like, 'Yes, you can stop.' But [then] I called Dave and said, 'We're doing the TV show — you have to do something.' So every episode has end-title credits, and it's a different sequence for each episode — these amazing, flowing, kaleidoscopic little films that Dave McKean made. So do not skip the end credits! Just watch. It's pretty."

The Sandman. (L to R) Nina Wadia as Fate Mother, Souad Faress as Fate Crone, Dinita Gohil as Fate Maiden in episode 102 of The Sandman. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
The Sandman. (L to R) Nina Wadia as Fate Mother, Souad Faress as Fate Crone, Dinita Gohil as Fate Maiden in episode 102 of The Sandman. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Netflix Nina Wadia, Souad Faress, and Dinita Gohil star as the three Fates in Netflix's 'The Sandman.'

He's right. McKean's innovative, genre-defying art was a big part of what made The Sandman so iconic and unique back in the day. (Check out a couple of examples of his covers below.)

McKean explained his creative process in a 2013 interview with The Guardian. "I wanted to get away from traditional comic book covers, which I thought were very boring: usually a fight scene," he said. "By issue eight, Sandman was already becoming a little strange — as much about ideas as an adventure story. So I thought the covers should represent that. Since the interior artists changed all the time, I was the only consistent visual element. I wanted the covers to be a filter, a window of slightly surreal, melancholy, thoughtful imagery to pass through."

SNDPL_01_158
SNDPL_01_158

DC Comics The cover of 'The Sandman' #6, a.k.a. '24 Hours.' Cover art by Dave McKean

Don't skip 'The Sandman' end credits — they were designed by the original comic artist . The Sandman The dolls house
Don't skip 'The Sandman' end credits — they were designed by the original comic artist . The Sandman The dolls house

'The Sandman' #11 cover art by Dave McKean

McKean continued, "Some covers were painted, some drawn, but many of the first few were five-foot-high collage-type works made by me that we took to a high-res photography studio to shoot — this was all pre-computers. I ended up wandering around London with Neil trying to find interesting bits and bobs to use as imagery. We liberated a fantastic-looking broken door from a skip, and found odds and ends in antique shops. People started donating things: I did a signing in London and someone gave me a lamb's heart in a block of resin. It got used a few times."

The Sandman is streaming now on Netflix, along with 10 credits sequences by McKean.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Senate voted Saturday to start debating Democrats’ election-year economic bill, boosting the sprawling collection of President Joe Biden’s priorities on climate, energy, health and taxes past its initial test as it starts moving through Congress. In a preview of votes expected on a mountain of amendments, united Democrats pushed the legislation through the evenly divided chamber by 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie and overcoming unanimous Repu

  • Kem Cetinay involved in fatal crash that left motorcyclist dead

    The former Love Island star was driving in Essex when a motorbike collided with his car.

  • Virgin River EP Unpacks Finale Twists, Looks Ahead to Season 5 — What's Next for Jack, Charmaine and More?

    Virgin River‘s fourth season finale threw viewers for so many loops, we suspect it was ghostwritten by Toucan Sam. So here’s our question, and it’s a biggie: What the heck happens next? Production on the Netflix drama’s fifth season is currently underway, and while new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith is hesitant to reveal too many […]

  • Theatre ticket policies 'a Wild West' for disabled customers

    Research for Radio 4's Front Row finds inconsistencies in theatres' ticket prices and policies.

  • Senate parliamentarian kills key part of Democrats’ prescription drug plan in the Inflation Reduction Act

    The plan would allow for manufacturers to rebate Medicare if they increased drug prices higher than inflation.

  • Liendo continues Canada's gold-medal rush with men's 100m butterfly Commonwealth title

    Toronto's Josh Liendo swam to a 100-metre butterfly gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday. The 19-year-old's time of 51.24 seconds was good enough to edge silver medallist James Guy of England by 0.16 seconds. Australia's Matthew Temple took bronze. Fellow Canadian Finlay Knox was seventh. "That was super, super cool," Liendo said. "It's just been fun, it's been a great experience, and there's more to come, so I'm excited." L

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Whitecaps sign Austrian international midfielder Alessandro Schopf

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Austrian central midfielder Alessandro Schopf to a contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025. The club said in a release that Shopf was signed using targeted allocation money and will take up an international roster spot pending receipt of his international transfer certificate. Schopf spent last season with Arminia Bielefeld in Germany's Bundesliga, where he started 29 of his 33 appearances across all competitions. He spent six seasons fr

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Retired Olympic champion Labbé helping shape next generation of Canadian soccer stars

    Rather than taking it easy in retirement, Stephanie Labbé decided to hit the road. After playing in her last game as a professional in April, the former Canadian women's team goalkeeper embarked on a cross-country tour over the last two months in which she held youth player clinics in more than 30 communities for boys and girls ages nine to 13. Labbé, a 35-year-old from Edmonton, hoped that the clinics inspired the next generation of young girls who'll one day play for Canada. Just as important,

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Hits by Siri, Peralta lift Rays to 3-2 win over Blue Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Peralta's tiebreaking single. Peralta had two of Tampa Bay's six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss. Peralta was acquired in a trade with A

  • Hockey Canada commissions former Supreme Court justice to lead review into governance

    Hockey Canada has hired former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell to lead a review into the organization's governance structure amid growing calls for its leadership to step down over its handling of alleged sexual assault cases. The sport's national governing body is facing intense public and political scrutiny over its culture problems and how it settled a $3.5 million lawsuit for a 2018 alleged group sexual assault case involving Canadian Hockey League players including some members of Can

  • Canadian team starts prep for a summer world junior men's hockey championship

    CALGARY — Canada's team began preparations Tuesday for the 2.0 edition of the 2022 world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton. The host country starts the Aug. 9-20 championship on Aug. 10 against Latvia at Rogers Place. The 10-country tournament will be minus Russia barred from participating by the International Ice Hockey Federation because of that country's invasion of Ukraine. The initial 2022 championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., was called off Dec. 29 after just four days b

  • Blue Jays place pitcher Stripling on 15-day injured list with hip strain

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling on the 15-day injured list with a right hip strain. The move is retroactive to Sunday. Stripling last pitched in Toronto's 5-3 win over Detroit on Saturday. He pitched four scoreless innings before being removed after loading the bases with none out, then giving up a sacrifice fly to Kody Clemens. He did not factor in the decision. A spot starter earlier in the season, Stripling had been a regular in the rotation sin

  • World Rugby funds Canadian injury, concussion research, co-led by player

    CALGARY — Rugby's world governing body has given the University of Calgary half a million dollars to study concussion and injury prevention among young women in the game. Former university rugby player and doctoral candidate Isla Shill is a co-leader of the international study drawing data from high school and club players aged 13 to 18 in Calgary, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Vancouver. "I wear three hats when we're addressing this injury and concussion prevention problem," Shill told The Canadian

  • Max Pacioretty criticizes Golden Knights over lack of accountability

    Max Pacioretty had a few things to say about the culture of accountability — or lack thereof — in Vegas.