Don't Sell China Aluminum Cans Holdings Limited (HKG:6898) Before You Read This

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to China Aluminum Cans Holdings Limited's (HKG:6898), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, China Aluminum Cans Holdings's P/E ratio is 21.01. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$21.01 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Aluminum Cans Holdings:

P/E of 21.01 = HK$0.530 ÷ HK$0.025 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does China Aluminum Cans Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, China Aluminum Cans Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (11.1) in the packaging industry.

SEHK:6898 Price Estimation Relative to Market May 20th 2020

That means that the market expects China Aluminum Cans Holdings will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

China Aluminum Cans Holdings's earnings per share fell by 27% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 34% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does China Aluminum Cans Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

China Aluminum Cans Holdings has net cash of HK$53m. This is fairly high at 11% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On China Aluminum Cans Holdings's P/E Ratio

China Aluminum Cans Holdings has a P/E of 21.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 9.7. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

But note: China Aluminum Cans Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

