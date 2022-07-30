Don't like the new Saudi golf circuit? Phil Mickelson thinks you are the problem

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Corrigan
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phil Mickelson
    Phil Mickelson
    American professional golfer
Don't like Saudi golf? Phil Mickelson thinks you are the problem - GETTY IMAGES
Don't like Saudi golf? Phil Mickelson thinks you are the problem - GETTY IMAGES

If you are in your 50s or older and not enjoying the Saudi rebel circuit with its 54-hole and shotgun-start format - not to mention the music, wacky team names and the YouTube coverage - then Phil Mickelson and LIV Golf’s production guru are not at all concerned. Because you are part of the “horrendous truth about golf”.

Mickelson has been heckled here at Trump National Bedminster in the series’s third £20million event - “do it for the Saudi royal family” a member of the gallery yelled during Friday’s first round - but the 52-year-old claims not to be bothered and is instead focused on the mission of obtaining a return on more than £2billion of investment from the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, including a reported upfront payment of more than £150million to the six-time major champion.

“As a game and sport, the viewership has gone up five years to an average age, I believe, of 64 - we have to target the younger generation,” Mickelson said. “That's going to happen by two ways. One, it's not a 12-hour day, having to watch golf all day. You've got a four-and-a-half-hour window [with the 48-man field all starting off different tees at the same time].

“Second, when a streaming partner comes about, it's going to revolutionise the way golf is viewed. You'll have no commercials and you'll have shot after shot after shot and it will capture that younger generation's attention span. We'll open up a lot of opportunities to get that younger generation. For 30 years we've tried to do this and it's gone the other way”

As well as the team concept - featuring a separate leaderboard and prize fund for four-man teams with names such as Majesticks, Fireball and Stinger - the target audience is central to the LIV gameplan. David Hill is the industry giant masterminding the campaign to lure the new wave of 18-35 golfers to watch as well as play.

Hill’s appointment as executive consultant is big news in the world of TV. The 76-year-old set up Sky in the UK in the Eighties and then Sky Sports itself in 1991. Rupert Murdoch then moved his fellow Australian to the US where he formed Fox Sports, winning the rights to the NFL. Hill is not one to pull his punches, as he re-emphasised in an apocalyptic interview last week, taking aim at the output of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

'Golf’s viewership is on a downward ski slope'

“The horrendous truth about golf is that the last figures I saw reported that 50 per cent of the television audience is 65-plus, which means they’re dead in 25 years,” Hill said. “And 78 per cent is 50-plus. So what does that tell you? It tells you that the audience is dying.

“Golf’s viewership is on a downward ski slope. Golf on TV is something you go to sleep with. Monotone. What Greg [Norman, the LIV chief executive] wants to do is reverse that trend and produce golf that appeals, for the first time in many decades. We aim to produce something that’s dramatic and exciting. And I don’t think, with all due respect, those are two adjectives you can apply week-by-week to golf tournaments.”

Hill is a fan of controversial boxing promoter Don King. “What he would always say is ‘content is King and King is content’,” Hill said, before explaining that the most significant aspect is not all the bells and whistles, with F1-style leaderboards and drones. “The announcer is the key, because sports are all about human beings to human beings,” he said.

To that end, Hill has brought in David Feherty, the former Europe Ryder Cup player from Northern Ireland who has become a huge star on the US networks as an irreverent analyst. This is his first week alongside Arlo White, the English football commentator who was hurled into the deep end at last month’s inaugural LIV event in Hertfordshire, tasked with presenting his first golf tournament.

And although Ferherty has earned ridicule on social media when relaying a conversation with Sergio Garcia in which the Spaniard told him, “this atmosphere is as close to a Ryder Cup as you can get", as well as his comment that "I’ve noticed everyone’s wives are happier now that they’ve joined LIV", the 63-year-old’s capture is as a sizeable positive.

“We were thrilled to get David, because he actually injects fun into the commentary,” Hill said. “And we’re looking at some other guys to add to it. It’s the commentary that does it. They are the most important part of any producer’s weapon.”

Of course, the platform is yet more significant and at the moment the broadcast is confined to the official website and in the US is streamed on DAZN, but as that does have a robust subscription base, the overwhelming majority of viewers are on YouTube. The audience figures have yet to break the 100,000 mark for a single day of coverage.

Next year, the £332million LIV Golf League begins with 12 set four-man teams appearing in 14 events around the world - seven taking place in the States - and a TV deal looks vital if the LGL is to be viable. But who and where and at what cost? The answers to those questions are increasingly being viewed as paramount.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Rogers Centre is getting a $300M reno. Here's what the Blue Jays ballpark will look like

    Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro announced plans for $300 million worth of renovations to Rogers Centre that will take place over the next two to three off-seasons. Fans can expect to see considerable changes to the 33-year-old stadium come next April, Shapiro said during a news conference Thursday. This will include a new outfield fence line that aims to provide new angles to the game. "[I]t will not be a symmetrical outfield fence — there will be some uniqueness to both the hei

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

    NEW YORK (AP) — The players' association rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday's midnight EDT deadline for an agreement, timing specified in the March 10 lockout settlement. “Each of our proposals was focused on protecting against the scenario that all pla

  • Former sport minister Duncan has zero faith Hockey Canada can clean up its sport

    TORONTO — As a former gymnast who has seen the darker side of that sport, Kirsty Duncan's mandate was to try to eradicate abuse in Canadian sport. Duncan, who was Canada's sport minister from 2015 to '19, is angry she wasn't informed by either Hockey Canada or Sport Canada about the assault allegations against the world junior team in 2018. She said she has zero confidence in Hockey Canada to clean up the sport now, particularly if the same people remain in charge. "If we look at hockey, they fa

  • Dubois denies making trade request, says Montreal comments 'blown out of proportion'

    WINNIPEG — Pierre-Luc Dubois says he never asked the Winnipeg Jets for a trade and comments that he wants to play in Montreal were blown out of proportion. The five-year NHL forward spoke with the media on a phone call Monday after agreeing last Friday to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer with the Jets. “You hear stuff that I want out of Winnipeg,” Dubois said. “If I wanted out, I would have asked for a trade. I didn’t ask for a trade. Not for one second. It didn’t cross my mind for one

  • Vote: Should Blue Jays make legitimate push for Juan Soto?

    Nationals superstar Juan Soto can reportedly be had for the right price. Should the Blue Jays empty the farm for him?

  • Toronto FC looks to move on after painful penalty shootout loss in cup final

    TORONTO — Having lost one cup final this week in a painful penalty shootout, Toronto FC now sees itself facing 12 more. That's how many games left Toronto (6-12-4) has left in the MLS regular season. Bob Bradley's team currently sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference — six points and six teams out of the playoffs. There is no room for margin of error if TFC has any hope of making the post-season. Toronto flew back immediately after Tuesday's Canadian Championship final loss in Vancouver, a