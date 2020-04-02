'Don't Rush' Challenge Has Black Women Throwing At-Home Fashion Shows

Black women are leading the latest pandemic beauty trend, proving that not even COVID-19 quarantines can’t get in the way of a well-deserved ladies’ night.

The “Don’t Rush” challenge has many online showing off transformations from comfy attire to fabulous looks that would stun at any nightclub.

Watch the video above to see the stunning transformations in action and find out which hip-hop duo inspired the challenge’s name.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The origins for the challenge are currently unknown, but Essence reports that many are popularized by an Instagram account for African beauty influencers.

Creatives from South Africa, Nigeria, and other countries from the continent are bringing their finest to these at-home fashion shows.

Had to represent for the motherland! 🌍 And we all happen to be Nigerian 😍🇳🇬 #DontRushChallenge pic.twitter.com/PpQnDcNZCc — Nneoma (Nne) (@nneunfiltered) March 31, 2020

And doctors were eager to show off their uniforms, along with some truly inspired off-duty fashion.

MORE COVID-19

Canada, Tell Us About The Good Deeds You've Seen In Your Community

Videos Of Wild Animals During Coronavirus Are A Hit, But Not Always Legit

So, Your Kid Is Masturbating While Your Family Isolates. What Should You Do?

Also on HuffPost:

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.