'Don't be a rockstar': A week in the life of a Premiership referee

Christophe Ridley - 'Don't be a rockstar': Inside a week in the life of a Premiership referee - Getty Images/David Rogers

Referees are the most scrutinised and criticised members of professional rugby. They are the first to cop the flak for losses and are seldom celebrated in victory. They have no fans; a team of four neutral mercenaries employed to keep the peace and to remain anonymous in a sport where, rightly or wrongly, the laws and their interpretations have become king.



Yet, the work that they do is misunderstood and underappreciated. To that end, the Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby granted Telegraph Sport never-before-seen, exclusive access to the daily trials and tribulations of a professional referee – and all the detail, preparation and analysis that it comprises.

Christophe Ridley became a professional referee in 2016 after completing the University of Gloucestershire's course - established by former professional referee Chris White - and has established himself as a Premiership regular. In the autumn, Ridley, 30, will feature at his first Rugby World Cup, as one of seven dedicated assistant referees.

Telegraph Sport was invited into Ridley's life and, over the next four days, will peek behind the curtain at the referee's weekly routine. In this four-part series, the coaching session, the review, the day off and the matchday will all be documented in unprecedented detail. In the first part, the coaching session between White and Ridley takes centre stage.

Day one: Coaching Session

In a tranquil corner of Cheltenham’s Waterstones, Christophe Ridley is debating whether the yellow card he dished out the previous weekend for a dubious-looking tackle was the correct sanction.

Sitting opposite him is Chris White, refereeing doyen, a veteran of 50 Tests and over 200 English top-flight matches, the RFU’s Professional Game Match Official Team (PGMOT) head coach, and the man responsible for taking Ridley from an injury-prone scrum-half to international official – and he cannot decide, either, although he backs Ridley’s on-field decision.

In this safe space, a firm conclusion of right and wrong, black and white, is not the aim of the game. As White whips out a template showcasing his method of coaching the Premiership’s referees – full of buzzwords like “priorities”, “sell” and “personality” – it is not so much the law application that is under scrutiny – although that, of course, does receive plenty of airtime – but the process; the subtle, arcane skills that professional referees require, to which we are all totally oblivious.

Chris White's coaching template - 'Don't be a rockstar': Inside a week in the life of a Premiership referee

After every weekend, England’s top officials pore over every nanoparticle of their performance, filing a chronological self-review which is then shared with their colleagues from the previous weekend – the television match official (TMO) and assistant referees (ARs) – to add their thoughts, as well as White and the independent performance reviewer.

After that, there are three separate avenues of feedback and assessment: the first is a weekly coaching session with White, where the more philosophical, poetic ‘how’ and ‘why’ receive far more scrutiny than the ‘what’; the second is a more prosaic phone call with an independent performance reviewer who does the reverse, highlighting all the rights and all the wrongs of a referee’s decision-making over 80 minutes, before the referees discuss those findings – with internal assessment – as a group at Twickenham (more on that to come).

Ridley and White both reiterate that it would be simple, verging on facile, for us to make sweeping judgments on the correct outcome of specific decisions from the vantage point of a rackety corner of a West Country café. Refereeing live, being thrust into rugby’s writhing maelstrom – where no one is on your side – is entirely different. Professional referees get one shot at making a decision on 99 per cent of rapidly moving incidents in a match – and that is only if they see them.

Yes, the TMO is a helpful tool, but if you calculate the total possible number of infringements that could occur at every tackle, ruck, maul, line-out, scrum, kick or pass – few of which can be referred upstairs – then, actually, the referee and his ARs are, for the most part, alone; three impartial mercenaries using their eyes, in one take, to try and not spoil everyone’s fun, but often inevitably doing so through no fault of their own.

“I will learn from Christophe today because he was, obviously, at the ground, and there are things that he's experiencing and the conversations that he's having, which I can't have,” White says.

Chris White - 'Don't be a rockstar': Inside a week in the life of a Premiership referee - Getty Images /Dean Mouhtaropoulos

This is just another day in the washing-machine week of a professional referee in England, to which Telegraph Sport has unrestricted, exclusive access; an unprecedented venture for English rugby’s officials.

The here and now, however, over coffee and teacakes, is the sanction of last weekend’s tackle, which occurred when two upright players met and the defender made high contact to the attacker. That is the primary topic of conversation.

“What did you see live, Christophe?” White asks. “Nothing,” comes the reply.

“Well, there we are,” White adds, before turning to me. “That's quite an interesting concept in my head because if you see nothing, and somebody then presents you with a piece of evidence, you’re then going completely from [dark to light].

“If you think something's happened, then you're already halfway towards making a decision in your mind. So, this is when you do need to have a process so that you know where you're going, but you also want to have a very natural conversation. And I think our guys have moved very, very well to having very natural conversations describing what's happening within those parameters. That is about tone, it's about choice of words.

“I've sat through review processes for 30 years now at this level. We are now spending what feels like 50 per cent of our time talking about high-impact, foul-play decisions that are shown again and again. And I have absolute admiration for these guys on the pitch who have to switch off from actually refereeing to address these incidents.

“You are having a conversation with someone you can't see, about something which you hope to get the best pictures for, while going through a process which you have to have absorbed and then articulate it to the world. It is a fantastic set of skills.”

Ridley adds: “In an incident like this, [where I have not seen the tackle due to being blocked by a player], you talk about facts.

“When we watched this back on the field, the TMO starts by saying [contact] starts at the chest and rides up and, when we watch it a few times, we probably learn that it doesn't do that. From a referee's perspective, when you have in your head a picture you think you're about to see, and you don't quite see what you thought you would, that adds a challenge because you're trying to then see what's been described [by the TMO] and you're not quite picturing that. So we talk about speed, we talk about articulating things in the right way; that works effectively as long as we get our facts right all the time.

“When you speed it up to its actual speed, the defender loses the collision. The ball-carrier wins that collision, so it becomes a passive tackle, he's not dominant, he loses. And, for that reason, you talk about the framework, where we then get our facts right.

"If it's a passive tackle, your entry point is low danger, yellow card and that was our defining fact to get to this decision. You heard at the end of the description, I said: 'This is a no-danger tackle to the jaw, and entry point in the framework is yellow.' Again, that has to be decided on live footage. If you slow things down, you look at freeze-frames, you can [convince yourself to] make any decision you want.”

The role of the TMO in this process is, of course, vital. They are the referees eyes and ears, adjudicating on decisions from the vantage point of the television truck. Ridley and White explain how the TMO will be watching the game live on their primary screen while, alongside them, a secondary screen will be displaying the same pictures but with a seven-second delay.

If a TMO spots an incident which they believe requires further attention, then they can quickly glance at their secondary monitor for another look. If, after double inspection, they believe it warrants further scrutiny, then that’s where you will hear them invite the referee to pass judgment.

Out of that situation, therefore, arises a pertinent question: do television directors actually have any bearing on the outcome of decisions in a rugby match? Surely, if the TMO has two screens at his disposal, the theory that the local television director can manipulate a referee’s decision-making through partisan replay selections is nonsense?

“No, it is not nonsense,” Ridley explains, “because the TMO has to ask the director to show the angles that he wants to see. We've all just agreed that it’s virtually impossible to know from the live footage whether or not [the aforementioned incident] is a high tackle. So, you wouldn't actually know at that stage, so I'd then be saying to the director: 'Can you show me another angle of that?' Then you're relying on the director to put up another angle.

“If they don't do what you’ve asked then you are sitting there as a TMO with nothing more than the live footage. You have nothing more, so you are totally reliant, as the TMO, on the director.”

White adds: “We're not saying that people are doing that deliberately, it's just that that is the relationship - you have to ask for it.

“We quite often find that the definitive shot just doesn't exist. So you can look and look and look and you will think, 'I just wish I could see it from there'. You often see that with tries being scored.”

White, however, is not so much as concerned with the outcome as with the process. The 59-year-old knows that professional referees cannot see everything – and, in this particular case, with the tackle proceeding a line-break, Ridley could not help that his view was blocked – but it is about how the ensuing few minutes play out that interests him. How is the referee interacting with the players? How are they interacting with the TMO and their ARs? Are they “adding value” to the match? Are they “punctuating” it?

“When I'm talking to Christophe about the game; refereeing is no different from playing, it's about a whole load of choices,” White says. “And those choices are based on what your priorities are in the game.

"What's his priority at this point, what's he going to say? There were some brilliant touches with the players last weekend where he ‘added value’. When you watch Christophe, he's what I would call a 'presence referee'. He really is in there and he's quietly organising everything. He is a bit like a scrum-half at the back of a ruck.

“For the very big games, I say: ‘There's going to be theatre, all you need to do is come on and off stage when it's your moment.’”

There are only 10 moments in this game that interest White, knowing that, for a large part of a rugby match, his officials are so adept that the refereeing almost takes care of itself. White’s intrigue swiftly passes to two occasions in the match where Ridley interacts with players.

“How you sell a decision is really important,” White says. “And again, when you watch his game from the weekend, there were some lovely soft sells, which the players take. There was a really good example with explaining one of these 'no roll, no reward' situations with the scrum-half – by the time they had finished the conversation, the two of them were chatting like they had known each other for a long time.”

“That was the first time I’d refereed him,” Ridley adds. “But familiarity can pose a threat, at times, and players then feel like they can ask more questions, especially if you're like me; I want to have relationships with players because there's so much I can draw and learn from them.

“There's a good example in this game where I have to make a choice to nip [chatting back to me] in the bud. On two occasions at the start of the game, a particular player decided to challenge me on decisions. Now, the reason he's challenging me is because I've seen him a lot during the Premiership. So, then, what you don't see - and Whitey talks about those subtle communications - is at the start of this line-out, I go and mention to the player that it's not acceptable to continuously talk, to which he's pretty accepting.

“What you see next - and that message was given to him not in an officious way, I didn’t call him out and drag him to the side - is the bit where that interaction has worked and it ends in an apology. That's the sort of stuff that Whitey talks about, the things that are constantly going on, which you don't know are going on. That's happened very quickly. He's challenged, I felt it may be stepping over the line, I've told him so and, as a result of having that positive relationship, he comes and says sorry. We're just drawing lines and saying this isn't about this isn't about me, it's about making sure that this is a working relationship.”

It “not being about” him is a line which is repeated ad nauseam by Ridley throughout the conversation. There are shades, admittedly, of the referee doth protest too much but Ridley is an ambitious referee who knows that, to become one of the best referees, the objective is to be totally forgettable.

Despite being correct in his decision-making, Ridley took no pleasure in being the centre of attention when Northampton secured a win at Sandy Park by kicking the ball off Exeter fly-half Joe Simmonds’ tee as he was lining up a match-winning conversion, for instance. There is no such thing as bad publicity in everyday life, perhaps, but for referees it is the opposite: there is no such thing as good publicity.

💪 Simmonds prepares for his match-winning conversion

😨 Referee Christophe Ridley rules that he started his run-up

🏃‍♂️ Northampton rush up

💥 Sleightholme boots the ball into touch

🙅‍♂️ Ridley blows the whistle

🙌 Northampton win!



Madness in #EXEvNOR! 😵#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/yvrJo95ltj — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) February 20, 2021

“Last weekend, when we arrived, the TMO was talking about not chasing being a ‘rock star’, the importance of not being talked about as a referee, and how the goal for us at the end of the game was to not be spoken about – that way we would know that we did our job to a good standard,” Ridley says.

“So, don't be a rockstar. We also talked about the importance of refereeing for a full 80 minutes. That experience at Exeter; this is often the challenge of our role, but I could have refereed fantastically well for 85 minutes, and then I could have got that one decision wrong at the end of the game, the charge-down, and that is my performance defined. Thankfully, I was correct, but that’s the challenge.”

It is a scenario to which White can relate. He faced his own controversy in the 2007 Six Nations where he instructed Wales, at the end of their second ever loss to Italy, that there would be enough time for a line-out “if they were quick” and then subsequently ended the game without the line-out taking place.

“What Christophe is talking about comes under the basics of law and protocol, which is what did me,” White adds while pointing at his coaching template. “I got through the whole game and then it's something to do with timing! And you think, 'That's not refereeing'.

After the session, we take the light stroll back to Ridley’s work-in-progress: a decrepit house – which he is in the middle of beheading, gutting, extending and renovating – situated in one of Cheltenham’s swanky suburbs. With a shake of the hand and a ‘see you tomorrow’ we part ways and, as I enter my car to drive home, I check my phone. There is an email, the arrival of which could not have been timed any more cruelly, that reads: “Citing complaint against [Team A player] arising from his club’s match against [Team B].

“[The player] is alleged to have tackled [Team B player] in a dangerous manner in contravention of Law 9.13.”

Which means, in nuce, that the citing commissioner believed, contrary to Ridley and White, that the collision that was the subject of debate during the Waterstones review warranted a red card. Days later, that citing complaint will be upheld, and the player will be banned for three weeks.