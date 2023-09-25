Don't Race Out To Buy SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, SKP Resources Bhd investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.045 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.045 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, SKP Resources Bhd has a trailing yield of approximately 4.5% on its current stock price of MYR1.01. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether SKP Resources Bhd can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. SKP Resources Bhd paid out more than half (56%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The company paid out 94% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

While SKP Resources Bhd's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were SKP Resources Bhd to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that SKP Resources Bhd's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. SKP Resources Bhd has delivered 9.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

Has SKP Resources Bhd got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's not great to see earnings per share have been flat and that the company paid out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. Cash flows are typically more volatile than earnings, but this is still not what we like to see. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

So if you're still interested in SKP Resources Bhd despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with SKP Resources Bhd and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

