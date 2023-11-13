Don't Race Out To Buy Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:NESTLE) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:NESTLE) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's shares before the 17th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 14th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.70 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM2.62 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 2.2% on the current share price of MYR121.7. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad paid out 95% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (87%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's good to see that while Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.2% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have barely moved in recent times, and the company is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its income. Fortunately its cash generation was somewhat stronger. Bottom line: Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Although, if you're still interested in Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad you should know about.

