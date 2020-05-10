Don't Race Out To Buy Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 14th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of May.

Lindsay's next dividend payment will be US$0.32 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.28 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lindsay stock has a trailing yield of around 1.4% on the current share price of $88.59. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Lindsay has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Lindsay paid out more than half (73%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Lindsay generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (54%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Lindsay's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 16% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past ten years, Lindsay has increased its dividend at approximately 15% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Lindsay? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

So if you're still interested in Lindsay despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Lindsay you should know about.

