Don't Race Out To Buy The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Kraft Heinz's shares before the 25th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 23rd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kraft Heinz has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current stock price of $38.53. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Kraft Heinz can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Kraft Heinz paid out 129% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Kraft Heinz generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (61%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's good to see that while Kraft Heinz's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Kraft Heinz's 15% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Kraft Heinz's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.1% per year on average over the past seven years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Kraft Heinz? Earnings per share have been shrinking in recent times. Worse, Kraft Heinz's paying out a majority of its earnings and more than half its free cash flow. Positive cash flows are good news but it's not a good combination. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Kraft Heinz.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Kraft Heinz. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Kraft Heinz that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

