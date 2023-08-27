Don't Race Out To Buy HRnetGroup Limited (SGX:CHZ) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like HRnetGroup Limited (SGX:CHZ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase HRnetGroup's shares before the 31st of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 11th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.019 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed S$0.037 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, HRnetGroup has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current stock price of SGD0.745. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether HRnetGroup can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. HRnetGroup paid out 61% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (66%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see HRnetGroup earnings per share are up 6.2% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, five years ago, HRnetGroup has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has HRnetGroup got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and HRnetGroup paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. To summarise, HRnetGroup looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So if you want to do more digging on HRnetGroup, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example, HRnetGroup has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

