Don't Race Out To Buy Edel SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:EDL) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Edel SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:EDL) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 19th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of May.

Edel SE KGaA's next dividend payment will be €0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.10 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Edel SE KGaA has a trailing yield of 6.1% on the current stock price of €1.63. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Edel SE KGaA distributed an unsustainably high 125% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 26% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Edel SE KGaA fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

XTRA:EDL Historical Dividend Yield May 14th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Edel SE KGaA's 11% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Edel SE KGaA's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were eight years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

Final Takeaway

Is Edel SE KGaA an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 125% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Edel SE KGaA's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. It's not that we think Edel SE KGaA is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Although, if you're still interested in Edel SE KGaA and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 5 warning signs with Edel SE KGaA and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

