Don't Race Out To Buy DKSH Holding AG (VTX:DKSH) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like DKSH Holding AG (VTX:DKSH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, DKSH Holding investors that purchase the stock on or after the 20th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF2.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CHF2.15 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that DKSH Holding has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of CHF73.05. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether DKSH Holding can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. DKSH Holding paid out 69% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 56% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that DKSH Holding's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about DKSH Holding's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. DKSH Holding has delivered an average of 13% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Is DKSH Holding worth buying for its dividend? DKSH Holding has been unable to generate earnings growth, but at least its dividend looks sustainable, with its profit and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable limits. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

