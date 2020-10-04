Don't Race Out To Buy Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 8th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of November.

Circle Property's next dividend payment will be UK£0.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.066 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Circle Property has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of £1.63. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Circle Property's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Circle Property can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Circle Property

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Circle Property paying out a modest 43% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Circle Property paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 182%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Circle Property paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Circle Property's ability to maintain its dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit Circle Property paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Circle Property's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 29% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Circle Property has delivered an average of 22% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past four years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Has Circle Property got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Circle Property's earnings per share have fallen noticeably and, although it paid out less than half its profit as dividends last year, it paid out a disconcertingly high percentage of its cashflow, which is not a great combination. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Circle Property.

So if you're still interested in Circle Property despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example, we've found 5 warning signs for Circle Property (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

Story continues