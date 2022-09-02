Don't Race Out To Buy Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Amcor investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.48 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Amcor has a trailing yield of approximately 4.0% on its current stock price of $12. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Amcor's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Amcor has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year Amcor paid out 90% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 72% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's good to see that while Amcor's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Amcor earnings per share are up 2.1% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Amcor's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were three years ago.

To Sum It Up

Is Amcor an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have not grown all that much, and the company is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its income. Fortunately it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Amcor. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Amcor you should know about.

