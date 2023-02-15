You don't need a park ticket to try these 10 iconic Disney World snacks

Ask any Disney parks fan, and they probably have a favorite snack, if not a running list of them. From Dole Whip to Mickey-shaped beignets, Disney snacks have a nearly religious following.

Some items, like Cheeseburger Spring Rolls in Magic Kingdom's Adventureland and Carrot Cake Cookies at Trolley Car Cafe in Disney's Hollywood Studios, are exclusive to the parks, but you don't need park entry to sink your teeth into other iconic Disney treats.

Here are 10 of the most popular snacks at Walt Disney World and where you can find them outside of the parks, at the Florida resort.

Dole Whip

This frozen soft-serve treat screams Disney. You can find traditional pineapple Dole Whip at Pineapple Lanai in Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, where it starts at about $5. If you want to try more flavors, you can get a shareable Dole Whip flight for less than $7 at Swirls on the Water in Disney Springs. Dole Whip floats, with or without alcohol, are also available at both locations.

A Pineapple and Vanilla Dole Whip Twist is among several variations of the treat at Pineapple Lanai.

Kitchen Sink

This massive dessert comes in a big sink-shaped bowl filled with heaping scoops of ice cream in various flavors and just about every classic topping you can imagine, including fresh brownies.

At $36, the Kitchen Sink is made to serve four people but could easily be shared among more. You can find it at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop in Disney's Beach Club Resort.

The Kitchen Sink really has everything at Beaches & Cream.

Tonga Toast

Tonga Toast is next-level French toast stuffed with banana, battered, deep fried and coated in cinnamon sugar. It's available for about $10.50 at Captain Cook's Cafe or with a strawberry compote for $17 at Kona Cafe, both in Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. Both versions come with breakfast meat on the side. Captain Cook's Cafe is a quick-service eatery, while Kona Cafe is a table-service restaurant.

Strawberry compote is poured over thick Tong Toast at Kona Cafe.

Zebra Domes

These bite-sized treats are filled with Amurala Cream-infused chocolate mousse, dipped in white chocolate and drizzled with more chocolate to look like zebra stripes. They're available for under $5 at The Mara, which is quick service, or as part of the pricier buffet at Boma - Flavors of Africa. Both venues are located in Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Mousse-filled Zebra Domes are available at The Mara.

Mickey-shaped Beignets

You can find both traditional and Mickey-shaped beignets at Scat Cat's Club - Cafe at Disney's Port Orleans Resort - French Quarter. Mickey versions come with a choice of dipping sauce and cost about $7.50 for three of about $11 for six. Grown-up Baton Rouge Beignets are also available with liqueur, but they aren't Mickey-shaped.

Mickey-shaped beignets are served with a choice of salted caramel, strawberry or chicory chocolate ganache sauce at Scat Cat's Club - Cafe.

Mickey-shaped Waffles

Mickey-shaped waffles are a breakfast staple at quick-service and table-service restaurants across Disney World's resorts. A child serving with two sides and a drink costs less than $8 at World Premiere Food Court at Disney's All-Star Movies Resort. An adult portion with bacon and sausage but no drink costs about $10.50 at the same venue.

Kids can get Mickey and Minnie-shaped waffes with a variety of dips at Topolino's Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera.

Mickey-shaped pretzels and ice cream bars

You can find both of these classic Mickey-shaped treats at snack carts in Disney Springs. Mickey-shaped ice cream bars are also available in the cooler sections of some Disney resort quick-service eateries.

Churros

Sunshine Churros at Disney Spring Marketplace offers several flavors of Instagram-worthy churros ranging from traditional cinnamon to Fruity Pebbles. A Classic Churro costs $5.25 while dipped and gourmet churros cost a dollar more.

Popcorn (buckets)

Fresh popcorn is always a treat, but it's the popcorn buckets that keep many fans coming back for more. Designs change each season and bucket prices vary, but they start at around $12, including popcorn. Popcorn refills cost $2.25.

