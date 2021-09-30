Don't panic! The Real ID deadline isn't until 2023. Here's what you need to know

If you somehow missed the latest deadline delay in the deluge of information about the pandemic and don't have a travel-compliant form of identification yet, know you now have until May 2023 to get a Real ID.

This week was supposed to mark the hard date when the Transportation Security Administration would require a Real ID in order to board a plane. But last April, the Department of Homeland Security delayed the implementation again due to the pandemic.

In response to the attacks of Sept. 11, Congress passed a bill in 2005 to standardize the issuance of identification nationwide. Over the years, the full implementation of the law has been delayed by a series of deadline extensions.

You now have until May 3, 2023, to make sure you have a Real ID-compliant form of identification to board an aircraft or enter a secure federal building in the United States.

What is the difference between a Real ID and a regular license?

To find out if your ID will allow you to travel, look in the upper right hand corner. If you see a gold star, your ID will work. If not, you'll need to get a new ID or use your passport or military ID.

How do I make an appointment to get a Real ID?

You can make an appointment and find more information about getting your travel-compliant ID at each state's Department of Motor Vehicles or Transportation.

What do I need to get a Real ID?

You will usually need to present four things to obtain a Real ID, but it could vary by state.

1. Proof of identity

Bring ONE of the following:

Certified birth certificate.

U.S. passport.

Passport card.

2. Your Social Security number

In some states, like Arizona, you no longer need to provide a document to prove your Social Security number. You just have to provide the complete number.

3. Proof of residency

Bring TWO of these showing your current address:

Utility bill.

Credit card statement.

Bank statement.

Insurance policy.

If you've changed names, you also need additional information to prove your identification like your marriage license, divorce decree or court order.

Do kids need a Real ID?

The Transportation Security Administration does not require IDs for children younger than 18 if they are traveling with an adult within the United States. However, the agency recommends checking with your airline for its specific requirements.

How much does a Real ID cost?

Depending on the state costs range from $10 to $50.

What other forms of ID count as a Real ID?

According to the TSA website, all of these are Real ID travel-compliant:

U.S. passport.

U.S. passport card.

DHS trusted traveler card (Global Entry, Nexus, Sentri, FAST).

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents.

Permanent resident card.

Border crossing card.

State-issued enhanced driver's license.

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID.

HSPD-12 PIV card.

Foreign government-issued passport.

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card.

Transportation worker identification credential.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employment authorization card (I-766).

U.S. Merchant Mariner credential.

Veteran Health Identification Card.

