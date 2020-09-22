Don't give nod to Mekedatu Reservoir: DMK chief Stalin writes to PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): DMK president MK Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not allow the Karnataka state government to construct a dam at Mekedatu against the orders of the Cauvery tribunal and the Supreme Court.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in a letter to the prime minister requested him to "instruct the concerned Central Ministries" not to "give approval for the construction of Mekedatu Reservoir" as proposed by neighbouring Karnataka.

He argued that it would be against the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu.

A delegation of MPs from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) today met PM Modi and handed over the letter by Stalin.

"I am disappointed that Chief Minister of Karnataka during his meeting with you demanded for early approvals and clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects including Mekedatu despite the strongest opposition from Tamil Nadu," Stalin wrote.

The DMK leader said that the proposed reservoir is in total violation of the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated 5.2.2007 as well as the Judgment of the Supreme Court of India dated 16.2.2018.

He added that the farmers have been consistently opposing the construction of the Mekedatu Reservoir in Karnataka across river Cauvery.

"The Proposed Mekedatu Reservoir... would irreparably and irreversibly affect the flow of water from river Cauvery to the lower riparian States - particularly Tamil Nadu and also threatens the very existence of many combined water supply schemes catering to the needs of lakhs of people," he wrote, adding that it would drastically disturb and affect the distribution of water to Tamil Nadu.

Incidentally, a civil appeal filed by Tamil Nadu, seeking a restraint order on the proposal, is pending before the Supreme Court. (ANI)

