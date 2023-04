We don't need more 'thoughts and prayers' about gun violence. We need meaningful reform.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, America witnessed its 146th mass shooting of 2023 when a 25-year-old gunman opened fire in a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday.

It was the 146th time at least four people were injured or killed in a single incident of gun violence on only the 100th day of the year. Like it or not, this is the norm now. It no longer surprises us.

As gun violence rages on, we are left with no choice but to conclude that America has lost its way on the issue. After every mass killing in banks, churches, supermarkets, movie theaters, concert venues and even schools, we see the repetition of all too familiar patterns. “Strong” is attached as a hashtag to the latest site of violence. It’s “Louisville Strong” this go around.

Celebrities, politicians and common folk alike take to the airwaves or social media to offer some variation of, “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families after the horrible events in (choose the site) ... Louisville ... Orlando ... Nashville ... Monterey Park.”

In a few days or weeks, we forget and wait for the next one. It goes on and on and on and there is no end in sight.

With every new mass shooting, meaningful gun reform seems further away

On the same day of the Louisville shooting, citizens gathered in Nashville, Tennessee, in support of reappointing state Rep. Justin Jones to his seat after he and fellow Rep. Justin Pearson were expelled from the legislature the prior week. The expulsions of Jones and Pearson were certainly racially charged, but the two men were not arguing against racism. It is easy to forget that they took a bullhorn to the legislative floor in protest of their general assembly’s refusal to pursue substantive gun reform in the wake of a school mass shooting in Nashville late last month.

A few days earlier, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., reintroduced a bill to legalize firearms in schools. Massie’s bill was co-sponsored by nearly two dozen other lawmakers. People like Massie remind us that even as men, women and, yes, children continue to be killed in maddening numbers across the country, meaningful gun reform is unlikely.

Why? Because we live in a country in the throes of moral rot where many legislators are either ideologically twisted, in the pocket of the powerful gun lobby, or both.

A woman brings five bouquet of flowers to the steps of Old National Bank on April 11, 2023, in Louisville, Ky., a day after a gunman killed five people.

As the body count mounts, some politicians post pictures of themselves, their wives and children wielding guns. They produce campaign ads featuring themselves shooting guns. And many citizens support them. From their point of view, we need more guns on U.S. streets, not fewer.

To borrow from Richard Slotkin, these people wish to turn America into “Gunfighter Nation.” It’s madness.

The truth is, communities are not “stronger” as they continue to suffer from and normalize mass shootings; they are weaker.

We don’t need more thoughts and prayers after shootings. We need more rational thinking and political policy action regarding guns. Sadly, neither seems to be on the horizon.

Dr. Ricky L. Jones is professor and chair of the Pan-African Studies department at the University of Louisville.

American politicians of a certain ilk periodically rally their supporters by opining, “They’re trying to take away your guns.” Truth be told, maybe many of those guns should be taken away.

Ricky L. Jones is professor and chair of the Pan-African Studies department at the University of Louisville. His column appears bi-weekly in The Courier-Journal, where this column originally ran. Visit him at rickyljones.com

