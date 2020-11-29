You can get women's Sperry winter boots for half off right now for Cyber Monday 2020

Lindsey Vickers, Reviewed.com
·2 min read
Black Friday 2020: Sperry duck boots are discounted during the annual shopping event.
Black Friday 2020: Sperry duck boots are discounted during the annual shopping event.

In the midst of Black Friday and Cyber Monday it can be easy to miss out on amazing deals if you don't know just where to look. Luckily, you can still make the most of Sperry's incredible sale. Select doorbuster boots are just $59.99, and you can score up to 50% off on numerous other styles. Plus, you can use the code EXTRA15 for 15% off already discounted shoes (doorbusters are excluded).

Sperry is one of those brands that has something for everyone. The company has shoes for all seasons—from iconic summery boat shoes to winter boots. Its trendy duck boots are an incredible deal for Black Friday—nearly half off at $59.99. Even if you just want a new pair of slippers for the winter, Sperry has you covered—and of course, there's a men's version as well.

But if you live in a warmer climate, don't despair. Many of their classic boat shoes are discounted too, including an understated dark blue or black pair with subtle stripes on the side, as well as a trendy cream pair with pops of leopard print. Both are nearly 50% off.

Don't wait—catch these deals before they out-run you.

Shop the Sperry Black Friday sale

