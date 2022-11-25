Don't miss these 45+ laptop sales on MacBooks, Razer and more

Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian and Jonathan Hilburg, Reviewed
·5 min read
Score a laptop for work, play or education on deep discount during Black Friday 2022.
Score a laptop for work, play or education on deep discount during Black Friday 2022.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Today is Black Friday, which means you can find incredible deals on top-tier laptops from the best brands—HP, Lenovo, Dell and more. Buy a business-friendly ultrabook, capable gaming PC or flexible 2-in-1 tablet style from AmazonBest BuyWalmart and other retailers. Below are the top laptops on sale for Black Friday 2022, so read on to snag the cheap computer you've been angling for. Keep checking back for new deals throughout the day!

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

Black Friday 2022 is here: Shop the best 170+ Black Friday deals right now

Where should you shop on Black Friday? The guide to Black Friday sales—the best deals from 120+ retailers

Top 5 best laptop deals

Find the best laptop, whatever your needs or budget may be

  1. Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6" HD Laptop - Celeron N4020 at Best Buy for $79 (Save $60)

  2. HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14 Touch-Screen Laptop for $500 (Save $330)

  3. HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i5-12500H at Amazon for $600 (Save $380)

  4. Apple 2022 13.6-Inch M2 MacBook Air at Amazon from $1,049 (Save $150)

  5. Razer Blade 14 AMD Gaming Laptop with RTX 3080 at Amazon is $2,000 (Save $800)

Gaming laptop deals

Push high frame rates in Overwatch 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 for less

If you need a portable gaming machine that can also double as a work or school laptop, look no further than these great deals.

Save hundreds of dollars of gaming laptops during Black Friday 2022.
Save hundreds of dollars of gaming laptops during Black Friday 2022.

Shop by laptop brand

Dell laptop deals

If light, slim and sleek laptops are your jam, Dell makes some of the best-looking laptops around.

Dell has got all your productivity needs covered for Black Friday 2022.
Dell has got all your productivity needs covered for Black Friday 2022.

HP laptop deals

You don't have to look far for great deals on HP laptops. In fact, you can go right to the manufacturer's website for up to 35% off select laptops!

Shop HP laptop deals so you can save big on tech this holiday season.
Shop HP laptop deals so you can save big on tech this holiday season.

Shop by retailer

Best Buy laptop deals

Know for its bevy of tech devices, Best Buy also has laptops on sale from a variety of developers. Whether you need the wide screen of an Acer or an excellently reviewed gaming laptop like the Asus Zephyrus, this tech retailer has you covered at prices as low as $79.

Best Buy has everything from gaming rigs to ultra portable laptops for Black Friday.
Best Buy has everything from gaming rigs to ultra portable laptops for Black Friday.

Walmart laptop deals

You can find much more than home essentials at Walmart. There are dozens of laptops on sale, some for as low as $160! Check out some great picks below.

Walmart has gaming and productivity laptops from Acer and HP for sale this Black Friday.
Walmart has gaming and productivity laptops from Acer and HP for sale this Black Friday.

Amazon laptop deals

With Black Friday 2022 nearly here, Amazon has plenty of amazing deals on laptops. For instance, you can get the best laptop we've ever tested, the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, for only $800.

Shop discounted laptops from Lenovo, ASUS, and Samsung for Black Friday 2022.
Shop discounted laptops from Lenovo, ASUS, and Samsung for Black Friday 2022.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week. There are also a number of Black Friday deals you can snag today.

Who has the best Black Friday deals on laptops?

Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart will have the most plentiful deals on laptops for Black Friday. You can usually find many current-generation and last-generation laptops for gaming and productivity on sale for hundreds of dollars off the usual asking price.

But laptop makers themselves, like Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP, and many more also deeply discount laptops on their own websites, and sometimes have better deals than third-party retailers.

What are the best laptops to buy on Black Friday?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the M1 MacBook Air (from $799) is still our top choice for the best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and Asus as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our pick for the best choices from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4 is down to $262 right now at Amazon—a $243 markdown. We're fans of its stellar and sleek build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price, and excellent battery life. Its trackpad can be less than responsive, but it's still an excellent value.

If you've got a student to shop for this holiday season, the 2021 M1 16-Inch MacBook Pro, down from $2,499 to just $2,199 at Amazon, is a great addition to anyone's educational tools. The 2021 model is another one of our favorite laptops for its spectacular battery life and positive user experience. It has a battery life of up to 21 hours and its M1 Pro processing chip promises blazing-fast performance.

Are Black Friday laptop deals worth it?

Generally, yes. This is the time of year when major companies like Intel, AMD, and Nvidia release their new desktop hardware components, and the laptop version of that hardware gets released soon after in the new year.

Retailers need to push out their current laptop stock to make room for the latest versions, hence all the sales before the end of the year. If a retailer has a lot of inventory of particular products, you can expect deep discounts on even the most powerful laptops for gaming, content creation, and productivity.

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 45+ top laptop deals you can shop this Black Friday 2022

Latest Stories

  • The 80+ best Black Friday deals that Walmart has to offer

    Get saving sooner with Walmart Black Friday deals on home essentials, cookware, tech and so much more.

  • World Cup live updates: Netherlands up early on Ecuador; Neymar to miss Brazil game with injury

    The highly anticipated Black Friday USMNT-England showdown is finally here. Wales-Iran, Qatar-Senegal and Netherlands-Ecuador also play.

  • Stubborn fox refuses to leave woman’s home after trashing kitchen

    A mum was surprised when a fox crept into her home and trashed her kitchen - before taking a rest on the counter.Emma Slade, 39, left the door open in the early hours to let her dog into the garden.She heard banging through the night and thought it was her daughter returning home, but was confused when she found the kitchen covered in rubbish the next morning.The mum-of-three discovered the bins were toppled over, the laundry was on the floor, and there was a pile poo.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had three assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves. Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey dur

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Canada's Aaron Brown has sharp ideas about business of track

    Canadian Sprinter Aaron Brown is a quick thinker. Not just in the literal sense — he has perfected physical speed, as befits a world champion 4x100-metre relay racer. But every track and field athlete tries to do that. What sets Brown apart is how he analyzes and dissects the entire economic model of high-performance sport. For someone who is so ready to reassure that he isn't a radical, a lot of Brown's questions might rattle nerves among the money managers at the peak of the Olympic pyramid. B

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Devils' franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to end Wednesday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs won 2-1 in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg scored first-period goals as Toronto became the first team to beat the Devils (16-4) since Washington knocked them off on Oct. 24. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored a good goal on a tip in front with 5:08 to play to bring the sellout crow

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • DeRozan scores 28 as Bulls stop Celtics' 9-game win streak

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls stopped Boston’s nine-game win streak, beating the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night. Patrick Williams scored a season-high 17, and the Bulls made it look rather easy against the team with the NBA’s best record. They led by 13 at halftime, got it up to 21 in the third quarter and withstood a push to come away with the win after dropping four straight and five of six. DeRozan, who scored 41 in Friday’s loss to

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return