Don't Look Up: The new Netflix film you need to know about (thanks to its incredible cast)

If you thought you'd watched an all-star cast, wait until you see who's in Netflix's new movie, Don't Look Up. Forget The Avengers and Little Women, because we're not sure anything could top the streaming site's new production.

The sci-fi comedy movie will be written and produced by Anchorman's Adam McKay, alongside director and co-producer Kevin Messick, who also worked on the Academy Award winning Vice. But what do we know about the movie so far?

Who's been cast in Netflix's Don't Look Up?

TOO MANY PEOPLE TO LIST. Oh alright, then, we will. Jennifer Lawrence, who has been linked to the movie since February, will be joined by Oscar winners Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Leonardo Dicaprio.

Already sounds incredible, right? And that's before you add Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi to the cast, along with Friends star Matthew Perry and Himesh Patel. This. Is. Phenomenal!





What's Netflix's Don't Look Up about?

The film follows a pair of astronauts who are trying to warn humanity that an asteroid is hurtling toward planet Earth and they only have six months left.

Empire report Leo and J Law will play the leads, a pair of low-level scientists who, upon discovering that a meteor will strike the Earth in six months, go on a media tour to try to warn the world, but find an unreceptive and unbelieving populace.

In February, writer McKay spoke of his excitement to have Jennifer Lawrence onboard, telling Deadline, "I'm so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She's what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite talent'.

"And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way."

When will Netflix's Don't Look Up be released?



We're not sure yet, but it won't be soon - production hasn't even started yet. Reports say the script is already written, and they hope to start filming in Boston in November 2020.

