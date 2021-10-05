Don't look down! Dizzying glass box observatory allows you to stand on glass 1,063 feet above New York's streets

Wish to take in the New York skyline? Then head to Summit One Vanderbilt, which is set to open at Manhattan's One Vanderbilt tower on 21 October. A glass-bottomed, mirrored observation deck 1,000 feet up, is the dizzying new tourist attraction. AFP

Wish to take in the New York skyline? Then head to Summit One Vanderbilt, which is set to open at Manhattan's One Vanderbilt tower on 21 October. A glass-bottomed, mirrored observation deck 1,000 feet up, is the dizzying new tourist attraction. AFP

Billed as the "world's most immersive observatory experience," New York's latest observation deck features an all-glass enclosed elevator that travels to over 1,200 feet, transparent glass boxes and a room covered entirely with mirrors. Those brave enough to visit the 77-storey, 1,401-foot tower will get incredible views of Manhattan and its surrounding areas, including New Jersey and Brooklyn. AFP

Billed as the "world's most immersive observatory experience," New York's latest observation deck features an all-glass enclosed elevator that travels to over 1,200 feet, transparent glass boxes and a room covered entirely with mirrors. Those brave enough to visit the 77-storey, 1,401-foot tower will get incredible views of Manhattan and its surrounding areas, including New Jersey and Brooklyn. AFP

Visitors can take a glass elevator ride in Ascent, which moves up the outside of the building and offers thrilling views, or experience Levitation, a collection of transparent boxes that jut out of the tower, suspending guests 1,063 feet into the air. Each of the attractions form part of the 65,000-square-foot entertainment area and observation deck located at the peak of One Vanderbilt, a $3.3 billion development designed by architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. AFP

Visitors can take a glass elevator ride in Ascent, which moves up the outside of the building and offers thrilling views, or experience Levitation, a collection of transparent boxes that jut out of the tower, suspending guests 1,063 feet into the air. Each of the attractions form part of the 65,000-square-foot entertainment area and observation deck located at the peak of One Vanderbilt, a $3.3 billion development designed by architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. AFP

Inside the tower is also a walk-through art installation called 'Air' which takes visitors through a series of mirrored rooms that reflect the city through the walls, floor and ceiling. Created by Kenzo Digital, 'Air' combines lighting, sound and production design to totally surround visitors with the New York skyline over the 91st to 93rd floors. AFP

Inside the tower is also a walk-through art installation called 'Air' which takes visitors through a series of mirrored rooms that reflect the city through the walls, floor and ceiling. Created by Kenzo Digital, 'Air' combines lighting, sound and production design to totally surround visitors with the New York skyline over the 91st to 93rd floors. AFP

According to the designer, each step along the journey of Air rearranges what visitors see with incredible complexity and scale, as if in defiance of physics. It is an immersion in nature in the heart of Manhattan, likened to a Central Park in the sky. With its unique vantage point, Air brings the outside environment into the space and then magnifies it infinitely. AFP

According to the designer, each step along the journey of Air rearranges what visitors see with incredible complexity and scale, as if in defiance of physics. It is an immersion in nature in the heart of Manhattan, likened to a Central Park in the sky. With its unique vantage point, Air brings the outside environment into the space and then magnifies it infinitely. AFP

At 1,401 feet high, the building is the fourth tallest in New York City. The tallest is One World Trade Center, which measures 1,776 feet. Aside from its thrill-seeking highlights, Summit One Vanderbilt also features a Nordic-themed lounge and cafÃ©, food stalls and and an outdoor terrace with the "highest urban alpine meadow in the Western hemisphere." Image Courtesy: S L Green

At 1,401 feet high, the building is the fourth tallest in New York City. The tallest is One World Trade Center, which measures 1,776 feet. Aside from its thrill-seeking highlights, Summit One Vanderbilt also features a Nordic-themed lounge and cafÃ©, food stalls and and an outdoor terrace with the "highest urban alpine meadow in the Western hemisphere." Image Courtesy: S L Green

Read more on Photos by Firstpost.