Don't look back in anger, Lionesses – look forward in hope

It is said that history is written by the victors. And England looked haunted by such a thought as they absorbed the acrid taste of loss. In the thousand-yard stares of Mary Earps and Lauren Hemp, there was a sense of players watching their careers flash before their eyes, questioning if this chance would come again. Their desolation should be temporary. For the nation’s overwhelming response to this result was not despair that the dream died, but gratitude that it came to pass at all.

‌“Let none of you feel defeated.” That message came courtesy of the King. It was well-judged, restoring a dose of perspective to the bleak idea that a moment 57 years in the making had slipped from the Lionesses’ grasp. Yes, falling short in a World Cup final is gut-wrenching. Just ask Sarina Wiegman, who has now gone through it twice. But in the chill of a winter’s night here in Sydney, a soothing consolation was the thought that for this team, one result needed not spell the end.

‌The average age of England’s starting XI for this final was 27. That does not suggest a side on the verge of being dismantled. Lucy Bronze, the eldest among them at 31, realised that her own time was finite, crying into her jersey as soon as Spain’s deserved triumph was confirmed. But for the team-mates she will one day leave behind, the quest continues in earnest. After all, they regard reaching a major final less as some delightfully improbable bonus than as the norm.

‌True, an exhilarating Australian adventure did not have the same ending as for the boys of ’66. Then again, women in England were not even permitted to play the game in 1966. They were 45 years into a ban by the Football Association that lasted more than half a century, with the governing body having decreed it in 1921 to be “quite unsuitable for females”.

‌At a stroke, women’s matches were relegated to public parks, unloved and unaffiliated. The chapter stands as a mark of enduring shame, setting the achievements of England’s class of 2023 in their proper context. These young women have not simply elevated the status of their craft, but implanted it in popular consciousness.

Bars, clubs, even entire city centres filled to bursting with people wanting to spend their Sunday lunchtimes toasting a team that had galvanised the country. That is a quantum leap, and it is one worth celebrating.

‌The Prince of Wales did not make the journey to Sydney, leaving the presentation stage to James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary. But he did derive a sense of grace amid the bleakness of the scene 10,000 miles away, crediting England with “paving the way for generations to come”.

The glass-half-full reaction felt, on this occasion, like the correct one. While it can be a national characteristic to revel in heroic failure, this was not the time to lambast the Lionesses for fluffing their lines when it mattered most. One game does not dilute the significance of advancing in two finals in two years.

‌Nobody involved in this England campaign should overlook how far the team has travelled. When Carol Thomas became captain in 1974, she still had to pay for her own travel, including internationally. The set-up that Millie Bright surveys today in the same role is starkly different.

For the past seven weeks, she and her team-mates have prospered thanks to the fact that no detail is spared in protecting their welfare and conditioning. A once-ramshackle operation is now a model of slickness, all of it enabled by the players’ sustained success and a growing conviction that women’s football should be nurtured.

‌The revolution is more than a matter of perception. Since the Euros breakthrough last summer, domestic attendances have surged, with Arsenal alone reporting a rise in the average gate for women’s matches from under 5,000 in 2021-22 to over 15,000 last season. This latest England thrill ride will only turbo-charge the trend. The spectacle of a noisy English majority in Sydney, desperate to transplant the ambience of Wembley to Stadium Australia, serves as a reminder that there can be no going back.

‌England, understandably, were not in the mood for sugar-coating. Earps, who channelled her inner Jill Scott with a memorable profanity on saving Jennifer Hermoso’s penalty, said she did not deal in silver medals. Wiegman, crushed at falling at the last hurdle for a second straight World Cup, admitted the sensation was hollow. But in time, her signature Dutch stoicism will douse any regrets. The promise of an honorary damehood can wait, provided she can channel the anguish of this night into lifting her team’s level once more.

‌They toiled throughout this final to produce the standards they set for themselves. Spain were too skilful, too slippery, too adept at running down the 13 minutes of injury time by play-acting in front of the referee. Remarkably, their opponents asserted a technical superiority despite leaving Alexia Putellas, a two-time women’s Ballon D’Or winner, on the bench until the 90th minute. And they did so in spite of Jorge Vilda, a manager so deeply unpopular that he was left dancing on his own during the jubilant team jig at the end.

‌Theirs is still a house divided. Spain have still not healed the scars left by 15 players asking last year not to be called up for international duty, their relationship with Vilda apparently fractured beyond repair, amid accusations of the head coach refusing to allow their hotel room doors to be locked until midnight. What England possess, by contrast, is unity. Even if their work has not been brought to its ultimate fruition, there is no disputing Wiegman’s job security or their invigorating esprit de corps.

‌The full impact of their joyous World Cup will not become evident to them until they return home on Tuesday. They have been sheltered in camp, assiduously shielded by Wiegman from any hysteria. But they will recognise soon enough the transformation they have wrought. Even Bronze, bereft at how her error let in Spain’s Olga Carmona for the decisive goal, will see how her contributions at right-back have inspired thousands of young girls to wear the England No 2 jersey in tribute. Then, perhaps, they will resolve not to look back in anger, but forwards in hope.

‌Gillian Coultard, who represented England at the 1995 World Cup, once referred to the players of her era as the “silent generation”. Their instinct at the time was to accept their sidelining, their excising from media coverage, as their lot in life. How dramatically the dial has shifted. For the Lionesses of today are making a noise that demands to be heard.

‌A World Cup final can be a coldly binary affair, with the winners idolised and the losers relegated to footnotes. But it would be reductive to characterise this team so crudely. Here in Australia, England have expanded the parameters of what women’s sport can do, of how powerfully it can lift the public mood. They have earned their seal of royal approval. Even in the depths of a short-lived sorrow, they have palpably changed the game.

