Don't let the 'looks' of these three pickup options deceive you

What?! A pickups piece involving Todd Frazier?!

Yes, your eyes are not deceiving you. But that’s kind of the point here, as fantasy baseball expert Scott Pianowski surmises. When making a fantasy add, you can’t judge a book by its cover; you can’t let your preconceived notions about a player get the best of you. Scott’s trio of suggestions this week proves that there is value to be had in the most unlikely of places.

First up is Eric Sogard, who has been enjoying a quietly successful season with the Blue Jays. Scott recently wrote up a deep-dive on Sogard, yet the multi-positional, multi-category-producing player is still rostered in less than 20% of leagues.

Next is Todd Frazier. Not many things are going right for the New York Mets these days, but Frazier is doing his best to produce for his team. He’s enjoying an especially good June, hitting six homers this month. Get him while he’s hot.

Last in Scott’s suggestions is Garrett Cooper. As always, making an add of a Marlins player can be difficult, but put that aside for a moment. Cooper is hitting over .300 with seven home runs — he can provide power and average and is rostered in just 27% of leagues.