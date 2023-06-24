Rain may dampen the Pride festivities this weekend but not the spirit

It’s Pride weekend, Toronto! It's also the first weekend of the summer. Hot, humid conditions are expected on both days, with feels-like values into the mid-30s on Sunday. There is a chance of unsettled conditions dampening some of the festivities, as well, especially nearing the end of the weekend, but don’t let that "rain" on your parade as we celebrate Pride.

PRIDEFORECAST

Keep reading to see how this Pride weekend’s forecast will play out.

SATURDAY

Areas: Southern Ontario

Timing: Afternoon and evening

Weather: Saturday starts off fairly humid with cloud cover and a risk of scattered thunderstorms to follow, holding those temperatures around seasonal. This is due to the cold front making its way towards southern Ontario, combined with the daytime heating to create the right mix of instability to have some thunderstorms pop up.

ONQCRISKSAT

While these storms will be non-severe in nature, they can still bring periods of heavy rain and strong winds, starting in the early afternoon in the Greater Toronto Area. The temperatures, which will be hovering around the mid-20s, will feel more like the low 30s thanks to the humidex.

Sunday

Areas: Greater Toronto Area

Timing: Afternoon through overnight

Weather: There will be some afternoon showers and thunderstorms throughout southern Ontario, but at this point in time they look to remain outside of Toronto.

ONQCRISKSUN

A low-pressure system is forecast to bring widespread rain throughout Ontario late Sunday through Monday. Southwestern Ontario will see that rain move in through the afternoon hours, reaching Toronto through the evening. Timing will be important as the rain is expected to come after the Pride Parade, which will take place between 2-7 p.m., but it is possible for it to come in faster near the end of the event.

But, don’t let that deter you from participating. After all, the most beautiful rainbows come from a little rain. Temperatures will be hovering in the high-20s but the humidex values will push into the low- to mid-30s.

Confidence: Confidence is high that a system will move in late Sunday into Monday, but there is low to moderate confidence in the exact timing of the rain.

