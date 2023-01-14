Don't let a dream vacation become a nightmare: How to avoid travel scams

As we settle into winter and begin to dream of warm locales to get away, be careful of an increasing number of travel scams, the Better Business Bureau warns.

The BBB national Scam Tracker has tracked multiple reports of travel scams involving fake airline and booking sites and phone numbers.

In 2021, BBB's Scam Tracker had 339 reported scams involving travel. The total reported lost on travel scams in 2021 on BBB's Scam Tracker exceeded $350,000. Scams range from time lost and personal security information threatened to tens of thousands on any single report.

Most reports mention consumers booking a flight or vacation deal with what appeared to be a legitimate site or a major airline phone number.

Deals 'too good to be true': Why booking flights on third-party websites can be risky

'They should've helped me': Booking through third parties like Expedia leaves some travelers stranded

But then, after the booking, consumers never received a confirmation email or information about the trip. Many consumers never receive booking information. Others are soon contacted by the scammers stating the "deal" was expired or canceled. The scammer then offers a different deal for a higher price. The scammers urge consumers to provide credit card details or to make larger purchases by canceling the previous "deal" and booking another.

How to report a scam

Consumers have reported contacting the major airlines and finding out the booking information does not exist. Travelers have been stranded at airports after only one legitimate ticket purchase. Others report several repeating charges made after the initial purchase.

Some reported scam websites are PSSTravel.net, EDreams.net, bookings@hohoflights.com, and Esky.com, the BBB said.

Tips to spot a travel scam

► The Better Business Bureau reminds consumers to be sure the website or contact information is from a legitimate business or to verify with the airline before providing any payment or personal information.

Story continues

► Be especially wary of sites that use third parties to buy flight tickets.

► Just because the travel site looks nice does not mean it is trustworthy.

► “No matter who you suspect may be on the phone, I would recommend never giving out personal information to an unsolicited caller,” said Akron BBB President and CEO Shannon Siegferth. “If you suspect a scam, hang up. If you feel the call was legitimate, verify the number independently and then call back. Do not feel pressured with time or let 'a deal' limit your due diligence in proper research of any organization prior to purchasing.”

► Siegferth also suggests looking through a company's website, checking reviews and verifying that the organization is an accredited business with BBB.

“We advise consumers to ensure the company they are looking to purchase from clearly and prominently provides a direct and effective means to contact the organization. This includes a phone number, physical address and email address,” Siegferth said.

► As with any scam, be leery if you are asked to send money upfront or via wire transfer or to pay via gift card, the BBB said. Communicate directly with your bank or other financial institution if you are suspicious of fraudulent charges. Your bank or financial institution will have an accurate account of your transactions and easily be able to know if your account has been compromised.

► If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Scammers continue to evolve and pivot with their approach. Never assume you won't become a victim to some type of scam. The BBB said it sees scams happen to people of all ages, and it is important to remember we all can be targets.

If you are aware of a scam or have been a victim of a scam such as this, please report it to BBB's Scam Tracker www.bbb.org/scamtracker and the Federal Trade Commission reportfraud.ftc.gov or by phone at 877-382-4357.

Beacon Journal consumer columnist Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her @blinfisherABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/BettyLinFisherABJ.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vacation travel scams are easy to miss, here's how to report them