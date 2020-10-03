What We Do & Don't Know Right Now About Donald Trump's Condition After COVID-19 Infection

Win McNamee/Getty Images Donald Trump at Tuesday's debate

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump, 74, has long sought to downplay the novel coronavirus in the last seven months, contending at times that the highly contagious respiratory illness is a political "hoax" and just last week saying that it "affects virtually nobody."

Including the president, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 7.3 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 207,699, according to a New York Times tracker.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," Trump tweeted. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

White House doctor Sean Conley went on to clarify over the weekend that Trump was first diagnosed Thursday evening.

Here's everything we know so far. This story will be updated.

View photos

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images Donald Trump

What Symptoms Has Trump Shown?

Although White House doctor Sean Conley initially said on Friday that the first couple planned on remaining at home as they recovered from COVID-19, later that day Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center out of an "abundance of caution."

"President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday afternoon.

Conley offered more details about the president's symptoms the following day.

During a Saturday press conference, he said Trump had been fever-free for 24 hours and that his other symptoms, which included fatigue "are now resolving and improving." Conley also noted that the president was not currently receiving oxygen, although he evaded specific questions about Trump’s fever or whether he had ever received supplemental oxygen.

Dr. Sean Conley: "This morning the president is doing very well...at this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made."



Watch here: https://t.co/4fKkt0oqCX pic.twitter.com/7y8oyiXFhj



— CSPAN (@cspan) October 3, 2020

However, a source familiar with the president's health offered conflicting information. "The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care," the source said, according to a White House pool report. "We're still not on a clear path to recovery."

Trump was last seen by reporters on Friday as he departed the White House for Walter Reed hospital and was seen wearing a mask and giving reporters a thumbs-up sign.

What Led to Trump's Positive Test?

View photos

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty President Donald Trump

Trump's positive result came after the news one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Hicks, a former 31-year-old public relations consultant, had reportedly been in the small group of confidants helping the president prepare for Tuesday's debate. She also traveled with Trump on Air Force One to-and-from Minnesota on Wednesday evening for a campaign rally.

Several thousands showed up to the president's outdoor rally, while pool reporters traveling with Trump noted "most" in the crowd did not wear masks. The president also met with local state lawmakers during private fundraising events in the state.

Story continues