You Don't Know Me: Ending explained as truth behind Jamil's murder revealed

You Don't Know Me spoilers follow.

BBC drama You Don't Know Me came to its dramatic conclusion tonight with the truth behind Jamil's murder finally revealed as the jury reached their verdict.

Hero (Samuel Adewunmi) has been determined to prove his innocence by recounting his version of events, but it's become obvious he's not the reliable narrator we initially believed him to be.

But does that make him a murderer?

Here's everything you need to know.

Did Hero actually kill Jamil?

Throughout the course of You Don't Know Me, Hero has insisted he didn't shoot and kill gangster Jamil, insisting he was dragged into the criminal underworld from his cushty car dealership job over his girlfriend, Kyra.

After Kyra was trafficked into sex work by a gang known as Glockz over a debt her imprisoned brother owes, Hero shoots and potentially kills one of their members kidnapping her back.

Hiding her in his flat, Hero recruits his friend Curt to help get him and Kyra to safety. However, Jamil comes after Hero with a warning, urging him to ditch his girlfriend as the Glockz come looking for her.

Despite his violent nature, Jamil is often the voice of reason when it comes to Hero, after protecting him from the rival gang until his own business is affected and he falls into danger himself.

An attempt by Curt, Kyra, Hero and his sister Bless (Bukky Bakray) to rob Jamil to get money for their getaway goes awry when Jamil is shot by Kyra in a scuffle – but to everyone’s surprise, Jamil manages to survive.

Now armed with a new vengeance mission, Jamil abandons all attempts to be an ally to the group. Hero tries to warn his mum that they'll need to move, but despite trying to keep it between them, talking to her in Yoruba, she's furious, and yells at Kyra for ruining her son's life by getting him involved in the criminal world.

Talking to the court, Hero tells the jury he was set up, and finally reveals on the night of the murder, he had run to Jamil because he had kidnapped Kyra, who was blackmailing money out of him to ensure her safe return.

Hero goes to extreme lengths to get the money, including visiting a crack house previously run by Kyra's brother, where he's forced to take a hit of the drug in order to prove he's not a plant by police.

He then retrieves the money hidden underneath the bath, but it's not enough.

Trying his luck anyway, things take a horrific turn when Kyra acquires a gun and shoots Jamil in the head, killing him instantly.

Hero claims that she then framed him for the murder, planting evidence in his house before calling him in to the police, and doing a runner.

Speaking to the jury, Hero puts forward the evidence against him in a new light, bringing attention to the fact that the "anonymous female source" who phoned the police was never identified, and how the gun, as well as money and a flight out of the UK, was easily found.

He tells them that despite the betrayal, he still loves Kyra, but feels she never recovered from her time being trafficked, and that the person he saved was not the person that ran away.

Is that what really happened?

It's only then that the truth finally reveals itself. While Hero framed Kyra for the murder of Jamil, it wasn’t her that killed him.

It was actually Bless, Hero's younger sister who he'd dragged into the situation unwillingly.

After Jamil's first shooting, Bless attended the hospital pretending to be a volunteer, offering to talk to him and keep him company while he recovered.

But Jamil realised immediately who she was, and orchestrated her kidnap.

Trying to save her, he went to the club like in the original story, with the scuffle playing out in a similar way. Except instead of Kyra being a knowing killer, Bless had grabbed the gun in the fight and shot Jamil to protect Hero.

Ever since then, everything he had done had been to protect her. Despite Bless's protests, Hero had stuck with a story created by Kyra to pin the blame on her, with her fleeing the country so she would be safe if they did ever come looking for her.

Curt was also shot in the fray, and a devastated Bless stayed with him in the hospital while Hero and Kyra figured out the rest of the plan.



You Don't Know Me: What was the jury's verdict?

In the final moments of the series, viewers are presented with the two verdicts, guilty and not guilty, and the alternate realities they cause.

When found guilty, Jamil's family is seen celebrating while Hero's family is left devastated, with Hero spending decades in his prison cell with his life ruined.

But in the not guilty outcome, Hero flees to Europe, meeting Curt and Kyra in an undisclosed location, starting a new and happy life together.



When the judge calls upon the head juror to read the actual verdict, Hero stares directly down the camera, breaking the fourth wall as the show cuts to black.

As a result, we never hear the verdict given by the jury, with viewers left imagining their own version of events.

You Don’t Know Me is available now on BBC iPlayer.

