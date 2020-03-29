Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Anyone interested in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) should probably be aware that the Chairman & CEO, Ted Karkus, recently divested US$175k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$1.75 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 3.8%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

ProPhase Labs Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Independent Director Louis Gleckel made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$175k worth of shares at a price of US$1.75 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$1.78. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for ProPhase Labs share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 111.37k shares for US$198k. On the other hand they divested 100000 shares, for US$175k. In total, ProPhase Labs insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:PRPH Recent Insider Trading March 29th 2020

Insider Ownership of ProPhase Labs

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that ProPhase Labs insiders own 27% of the company, worth about US$5.5m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ProPhase Labs Insiders?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can't deduct anything useful from these recent trades. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in ProPhase Labs and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ProPhase Labs. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for ProPhase Labs (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

