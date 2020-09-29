They don't give him half a billion dollars for no reason – Ravens DE Campbell praises Mahomes

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said Patrick Mahomes showed just why he was worth so much during the Kansas City Chiefs' win.

Mahomes threw four touchdown passes and rushed in for another as the Chiefs beat the Ravens 34-20 in a blockbuster NFL clash on Monday.

The 25-year-old signed a 10-year, $503million contract extension earlier this year and Campbell said Mahomes showed why he got that deal.

"They don't give that guy half a billion dollars for no reason," Campbell told reporters.

"He's an incredible talent, he just made play after play. I know who we are and what we're capable of and he was able to go out there and do some great things against us so you've got to take your hat off to him and give him some respect.

"I'm looking forward to earning the right to try and face them again because I'm very confident if we play the game we're supposed to we can hang with those guys."

The Ravens had no answers as Mahomes dominated, with Lamar Jackson finishing with just 97 passing yards and 83 rushing.

But Campbell backed the Ravens to bounce back after their first loss of the NFL season.

"We prepared for it, we just didn't execute," he said.

"You've got to take your hat off to them, they played a great football game, we tried to make a run late and we just didn't have enough to get it done. This team, we'll be just fine."

The Ravens face the Washington Football Team in Week 4 on Sunday.