Dont’a Hightower, three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker for New England Patriots, retires

New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower has announced his retirement.

"I am officially retiring from the NFL. I know these announcements always feel bittersweet, but I can’t think of a better story than the one I wrote in New England," Hightower, 33, wrote in a letter to Patriots fans in The Player's Tribune on Monday. "Today, I’m totally at peace knowing that I gave this franchise every ounce of sweat I had left."

Drafted out of the University of Alabama by the Patriots with the 25th overall pick of the 2012 NFL draft, Hightower spent his entire nine-season career in New England. "A decade, three Super Bowls, two Pro Bowls, and the birth of my son — all playing for one franchise. How many guys have a story like that?" Hightower wrote.

Hightower won three Super Bowl titles during the 2015, 2017 and 2019 seasons alongside quarterback Tom Brady, including the Patriots' memorable comeback from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. He earned Pro Bowl nods in 2016 and 2019.

DEVIN McCOURTY: Longtime New England Patriots captain and Pro Bowl DB announces retirement

Dont'a Hightower watches from the sideline during the New England Patriots' game against the New York Giants on Oct. 10, 2019.

"I’ll never forget when we were in the locker room at halftime," Hightower recalled of the Super Bowl LI victory. "We’re down 21-3, so some guys are quiet, and some guys are doing the rah-rah stuff. I sat there and for some reason thought, “Man, I don’t even have a son yet. But one day, he’s going to watch the tape of this game, and he’s gonna know one thing for sure. His dad never (expletive) quit."

'The Strip Sack' was pivotal in Super Bowl LI win

Hightower made one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl LI, when he strip sacked Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter when the Patriots trailed by 16 points. New England recovered and marched down the field promptly to close the gap before ultimately prevailing in overtime.

"I’ll never get tired of inscribing 'The Strip Sack' on anything I sign," he added.

Hightower called his retirement "a happy day" and expressed his gratitude for Pats Nation: "Thank you. Just thank you. I wouldn’t rewrite a single chapter of this story."

In 117 career games, Hightower had 27 sacks, 569 tackles and 67 quarterback hits. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Joins teammate Devin McCourty in retirement

Devin McCourty, longtime Patriots captain and Pro Bowl DB, announced his retirement earlier this month. "Congratulations on an awesome career," he said to Hightower.

Brady, who retired for the second and final time in February, described Hightower as "clutch," "a great teammate, champion and captain" on Instagram, writing "Congratulations on an amazing career."

Alabama coach Nick Saban added, "I want to congratulate you on a fantastic career in the NFL. I wish you and your family the very best in retirement."

Contributing: Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY

