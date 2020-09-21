Don't Freak Out, But the 'Friends' Cast Just Reunited at the Emmys

From Good Housekeeping

Major news, people! This is big. You might want to sit down. As you probably know if you're a person living in the United States, there was supposed to be a Friends cast reunion this year on HBO Max. Obviously, COVID-19 had other plans for that, and so it's been pushed for the time being. But thankfully, some of the members of the cast gave you a little something something to tide you over. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox just had a mini reunion at the 2020 Emmys.

Part of the fun of having a virtual Emmys ceremony is that you get to see into people's homes, and they get to have whoever they want with them when they watch the ceremony. We've gotten a lot of moms, dads, and significant others tonight, which has been great. But then! The broadcast cut to Jennifer Aniston's house, and...

Like, are you kidding!? This is incredible! Jennifer even made a joke that they live together and they've been living together since 1994. Now, if only they still had the lease on that huge rent controlled New York City apartment, am I right?

Until we get the real reunion, the one with Joey, Ross, and Chandler, I guess the ladies of Friends will have to suffice. Let's be honest, they're the best part.

