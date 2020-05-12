Don't forget your umbrella: Scattered showers expected across Metro Vancouver

Concerns around crowded beaches and parks could quiet down this week, as Metro Vancouver settles into some cooler spring weather.

Highs are expected to hover between 16 C and 18 C in the coming days, and a smattering of scattered showers is in the forecast.

Thundershowers could pop up around the region Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rain, hail and strong winds in some places.

CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm said the sudden return to seasonal temperatures stems from an area of low pressure formed off the west coast of Vancouver Island and Washington state.

He also said it's desperately needed.

"We are very much in need of rain as our unusually dry spring continues," he said.

Soderholm says that between March and April of this year, Vancouver International Airport only recorded 76 millimetres of rain.

"For reference, YVR would typically receive 264 millimetres between March 1 and May 31," said the meteorologist. "So, we are well below normal."

Conditions are expected to clear late Thursday and into Friday, but wet weather will return in time for the long weekend.

Scattered showers are expected Saturday, Sunday and Monday, according to Environment Canada.