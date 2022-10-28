Don't forget to turn your clocks back, Lindsay Hoyle reminds Britain

Speaker lends a hand as Big Ben is put back to GMT - UK Parliament

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has reminded Britain not to forget to turn their clocks back as British summertime ends.

The 158th Speaker of the UK House of Commons took a trip to Big Ben ahead of its hands being altered on Sunday.

"The Great Clock of Westminster – better known as Big Ben - will be among 2,000 timepieces across Parliament to be changed this weekend, putting the UK back to GMT," he wrote on Twitter.

"This weekend, Parliament’s clockmakers will be embarking on a 24-hour mission to ensure politics keeps to time."

Big Ben will be among 2,000 timepieces across Parliament to be changed this weekend - putting the UK back to Greenwich Mean Time - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

The 158th Speaker of the UK House of Commons took a trip to Big Ben - Jessica Taylor

In the early hours of Sunday October 30, at 2am, the UK will revert to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) by going back one hour, to 1am.

Analogue clocks across the UK will have to be manually changed back an hour, meaning buildings that have lots of traditional pieces such Parliament and Buckingham Palace will have to change them all by hand.

One of the country's last horologists, Mark Taylor, faces the mammoth task of winding back the clocks at his shop in Bournemouth, Dorset, alone.

Mark Taylor, a grandfather of seven, has spent months on the hunt for an apprentice so that someone can help him care for the clocks - BNPS

Julian Newman has the delicate task of adjusting the time twice a year, alongside his weekly winding and time checking duties for the rare and historic timepieces

Blenheim Palace timekeeper Julian Newman also has to change over 30 intricate and ornate clocks across the Oxfordshire UNESCO World Heritage Site on Sunday.

In the UK the longest day - also known as the summer solstice - fell on June 21 with 16 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.

On the shortest day, Tuesday December 21, this will dwindle to around just seven hours and 49 minutes.

We won't see lighter nights again until Sunday 26 March 2023, when the clocks wind forward again at 1am and British Summer Time begins.