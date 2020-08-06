'I don't feel protected': Sask. teachers want stricter guidelines before Sept.

Many Saskatchewan teachers say they don't feel comfortable returning to school under the province's recently detailed guidelines.

The province announced its eight-point back to school plan Tuesday. The government says physical distancing will be encouraged, but it isn't giving students and teachers masks in September. It also isn't reducing class sizes.

Chris Keyes, an elementary school principal in Regina who has worked in education for 30 years, said he loves his job, but is considering early retirement after seeing the plan.

"I am hopeful that between now and the time we actually open the doors and start school that there are some fairly significant modifications to what was rolled out [Tuesday]," said Keyes. "But I gotta tell you, I'm feeling a great deal of anxiety about going back.

"Seeing such a laissez faire approach to it was quite shocking."

Submitted photos More

One thing the government added to the plan since releasing an early outline in June was a new level system in which escalations of COVID-19 in the province would see the current level classification increase.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said that in September, the province should be classified as level one. If community transmission increases, schools will move to a level two, which includes "mask usage as determined by the chief medical health officer." At a level three, school capacity would be reduced. Students would return to remote learning at level four.

Shahab wouldn't say exactly what would cause a change in the level.

Keyes said he thinks the system is backwards.

"It seems to me you would want to start at the highest level of safety and then work your way back, not unlike we've done in the province in terms of reopening," he said.

"To see that kind of flipped, I have no words for that. It just escapes me."

Keyes said students should be grouped into smaller cohorts to prevent COVID-19 from spreading throughout schools.

Grade 2 teacher says going back is an 'emotional whirlwind'

Gaby Camalari, who teaches Grade 2 in Saskatoon, also didn't expect to be going back to a full classroom.

"The number one thing I hope for was smaller class sizes to avoid the spread of germs or morning classes and then afternoon classes," she said. "I just wish the government would've put more precautions in place."

She also said more money should be added to the custodial budget to allow for thorough sanitization throughout the day.

"I already have so many things that I do," she said of the responsibility of sanitization falling on teachers.

"Obviously I would do it if I had to, if it fell on my shoulders, for the safety of my students. But there are some nights when all of a sudden I look at the clock at six o'clock, seven o'clock and I'm just leaving school. To have that extra responsibility, it would be a lot."

Camalari said she plans to wear a mask and thinks it should be mandatory for all teachers and students who are age 10 and up.

Her mother recently underwent chemotherapy and radiation for breast cancer and is still rehabilitating, although a recent scan came back clear of the disease. Her sister and boyfriend are both asthmatic. She said the stress of going back to school and possibly catching the virus is an "emotional whirlwind." She plans to try and stay distant from her loved ones in the fall.

Story continues